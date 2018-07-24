25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) shares rose 9.6 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.06 percent on Monday.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) shares rose 9.7 percent to $29.41 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) rose 8.3 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after falling 2.60 percent on Monday.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) rose 6.6 percent to $94.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares rose 6.1 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading after surging 8.49 percent on Monday.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares rose 5.3 percent to $94.99 in pre-market trading. Agios Pharmaceuticals is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 2.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 5.2 percent to $6.93 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.69 percent on Monday.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares rose 4.8 percent to $1,269.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) rose 4.8 percent to $8.56 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) rose 4.4 percent to $49.90 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares rose 4 percent to $58.45 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) rose 4.4 percent to $374.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and acquired muscle enhancement program from Alivegen for $27.5 million.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) rose 3.6 percent to $85.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.
Losers
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) shares fell 10.3 percent to $135.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and lowered its FY18 guidance.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 6.7 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after rising 2.31 percent on Monday.
- Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) shares fell 4.8 percent to $52.50 in pre-market trading. Synovus posted upbeat Q2 earnings and announced plans to acquire FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. for $2.9 billion.
- FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) fell 4.6 percent to $56.50 in the pre-market trading session following Q2 results.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) shares fell 4.4 percent to $8.45 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 guidance and announced plans to acquire Coriant.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 4.1 percent to $8.45 in pre-market trading.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) shares fell 3.6 percent to $110.80 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) fell 3.4 percent to $5.91 in pre-market trading after declining 1.61 percent on Monday.
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares fell 3.3 percent to $7.90 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 3.1 percent to $28.56 in pre-market trading.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) fell 2.8 percent to $23 in pre-market trading.
