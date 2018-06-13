25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 25.8 percent to $5.66 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Sunpower’s Microinverter business for $25 million and 7.5 million shares of common stock.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) rose 15.1 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI) rose 11.5 percent to $5.85 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. WSI Industries posted Q3 earnings of $0.16 per share on sales of $9.79 million.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) rose 9.8 percent to $3.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.81 percent on Tuesday.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) rose 9.6 percent to $3.89 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that it has entered into a license agreement to establish ECrent website platform in North Korea.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) rose 9 percent to $29.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and named Ming Xu as CFO.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares rose 8.1 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading after surging 149.50 percent on Tuesday.
- Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares rose 7.7 percent to $43.65 in pre-market trading following news of US Court approval of AT&T and Time Warner deal.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) rose 7.7 percent to $22.84 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares rose 6.5 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.79 percent on Tuesday.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) rose 6.3 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading.
- Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) rose 6.1 percent to $59.95 in pre-market trading. Korn/Ferry is scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) shares rose 4.9 percent to $5.57 in pre-market trading following news of US Court approval of AT&T and Time Warner deal.
- Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) rose 4.7 percent to $100.70 in pre-market trading. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled against the Justice Department Tuesday to confirm that AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)'s $85 billion purchase of Time Warner does not violate antitrust laws.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) rose 4.5 percent to $54.75 in pre-market trading.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) shares rose 4.3 percent to $33.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.92 percent on Tuesday.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) rose 3 percent to $31.68 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) shares fell 17.7 percent to $24.35 in pre-market trading. H & R Block reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.24 per share to $0.25 per share.
- USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) shares fell 8.8 percent to $16.40 in pre-market trading. USA Compression Partners priced its secondary offering of common units by USA Compression Holdings, LLC for gross proceeds of $81 million.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares fell 5.6 percent to $87.34 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said it expects the third quarter to remain its smallest sales and earnings quarter due to seasonality, but said it expects ‘meaningful direct to consumer growth’ in the fourth quarter.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 3.5 percent to $7 in pre-market trading.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares fell 3.4 percent to $41.20 in pre-market trading. Aegis Capital downgraded Yelp from Hold to Sell.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell 3.3 percent to $33.21 in pre-market trading. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled against the Justice Department Tuesday to confirm that AT&T's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner does not violate antitrust laws.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 3 percent to $6.27 in pre-market trading.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares fell 2.1 percent to $3.27 in pre-market trading after rising 14.78 percent on Tuesday.
