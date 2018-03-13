35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares jumped 65.6 percent to $6.86 after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network announced an update. The company said the FDA granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its PTI-428, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) amplifier.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) surged 20.3 percent to $2.79 following a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares climbed 19.1 percent to $33.38. BlueLinx shares gained 77.52 percent Monday after the company reported a $413 million merger with Cedar Creek.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 19 percent to $13.50 following an update regarding negotiations with a large US institutional fund.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 16.2 percent to $21.87. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals named Dr. June Almenoff as COO and Chief Medical Officer.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 15.92 percent to $17.84. Zosana Pharma reported a Q4 loss of $3.80 per share on Monday.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 14.7 percent to $1.79 after biotechnology company that focuses on regenerative medicine received an equity investment. The company said it received a $21 million equity investment at $1.76 per share from Healios K.K. as part of a plan to significantly expanding their existing development and commercialization collaboration.
- Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE: NRE) climbed 13.6 percent to $12.59 following Q4 results.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) rose 9.7 percent to $15.30. Synalloy reported Q4 earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $52.8 million.
- Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares gained 9.3 percent to $19.93.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 9.1 percent to $14.31.
- American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) climbed 9 percent to $22.05. as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) shares rose 8.8 percent to $21.33. DSW reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) rose 8.5 percent to $22.57. Cowen & Co. upgraded Century Aluminum from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares gained 7.4 percent to $ 25.19 as the company reported 'positive' pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) rose 6.1 percent to $6.24. Jefferies upgraded Kosmos Energy from Hold to Buy.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) gained 5.7 percent to $29.89. UBS upgraded M.D.C. from Sell to Buy.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) gained 5.4 percent to $53.35. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Cutera with an Overweight rating.
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) rose 4.8 percent to $38.63 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter an issued a strong forecast for FY18.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares gained 4.2 percent to $8.37 after the company disclosed interim results showing low rates of cancer recurrence in pediatric AML patients treated with BPX-501.
Losers
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares fell 27 percent to $2.08 after dropping 31.33 percent on Monday.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares dipped 20 percent to $8.90 after the company posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 17.5 percent to $3.82 after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dipped 17.2 percent to $1.83. Advaxis reported a Q1 loss of $0.49 per share and announced a clinical hold in axalimogene filolisbac Phase 1/2 combination study with AstraZeneca's IMFINZI.
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARLZ) shares fell 14.4 percent to $1.73. Aralez reported a Q4 loss of $0.68 per share on sales of $28 million.
- Fanhua Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: FANH) dropped 14.2 percent to $27.80. Fanhua reported Q4 earnings of $0.30 per share on sales of $106.12 million.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) fell 12.3 percent to $12.58 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter guidance.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) dropped 10.9 percent to $5.09 following Q4 results.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) tumbled 10.7 percent to $29.50.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) dropped 10.6 percent to $127.76. Madrigal Pharma reported a Q4 loss of $0.67 per share.
- Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) shares fell 9.9 percent to $24.57. Leerink Swann downgraded Vocera Communications from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dipped 9.4 percent to $4.00.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) declined 9.1 percent to $2.21.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) fell 4.5 percent to $31.11. Dicks Sporting posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed expectations. The company also disclosed that it will no longer provide quarterly guidance.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares fell 3.4 percent to $60.67 in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's move to block Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO)'s proposed takeover of the U.S.-based digital communication technology company. Trump cited "credible evidence" the takeover led by the Singapore-based company "threatens to impair the national security of the US."
