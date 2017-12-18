31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE: BETR) rose 71.9 percent to $12.03 in pre-market trading. Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) announced plans to acquire Amplify Snack Brands for $12 per share in cash.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) rose 68.6 percent to $37.10 in pre-market trading. Longfin shares surged 308.41 percent Friday after the company announced agreement to acquire Ziddu.com.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) rose 44.4 percent to $12.19 in pre-market trading following announcement of $863 million investment by JD.com and Tencent.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: RXII) rose 28.2 percent to $0.80 in the pre-market trading session after announcing 'positive' results from Phase 2 trial with RXI-109 for dermal scarring.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) rose 19 percent to $2.57 in pre-market trading following announcement of a framework agreement with First Quantum Minerals.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares rose 14.8 percent to $66.30 in pre-market trading. Ellott disclosed a 6.5 percent stake in Akamai on Friday. Credit Suisse upgraded Akamai from Neutral to Outperform.
- Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA) shares rose 13.3 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a joint venture with a Macquarie subsidiary to develop and own Energy-From-Waste projects in the UK and Ireland.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 13 percent to $6.49 in pre-market trading after surging 5.71 percent on Friday.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) rose 12.7 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced a commercialization agreement with Great Belief International.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares rose 12.4 percent to $4.72 in pre-market trading after surging 27.27 percent on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 12.3 percent to $32.00 after climbing 14.09 percent on Friday.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) rose 12.2 percent to $9.65 in pre-market trading. Humana is in advanced talks to acquire home-care provider Kindred Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: KND) in a deal that would value the company at $9.00 per share, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares rose 11.7 percent to $14.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.81 percent on Friday.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) rose 10.8 percent to $12 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.24 percent on Friday.
- Can Fite Biopharma Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: CANF) shares rose 9.8 percent to $1.46 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its Phase 2 liver cancer trial.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) rose 9.3 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported a Notice of Allowance of patent strengthening patent protection on BELBUCA to 2032.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 9 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA Sciences and Colorcon announced a collaboration to commercialize product authentication technology for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares rose 8 percent to $6.19 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 13.47 percent on Friday.
- Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PNK) shares rose 5 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading. Penn National announced plans to acquire Pinnacle Entertainment in a transaction valued at around $2.8 billion.
- Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ: LNCE) rose 4.7 percent to $49.00 in pre-market trading. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) announced plans to acquire Snyder's-Lance for $50 per share in cash.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) rose 4.4 percent to $31.00 in pre-market trading. Penn National announced plans to acquire Pinnacle Entertainment in a transaction valued at around $2.8 billion.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) rose 3.3 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the company has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment to C3 Glomerulopathy by the FDA.
Losers
- Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) shares fell 10.2 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued study results for AT-016. The company’s license partner responsible for development said study did not achieve protocol-defined efficacy success criteria.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares fell 9.7 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after surging 15.20 percent on Friday.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) shares fell 5.5 percent to $9.59 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.22 percent on Friday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 5.4 percent to $3.86 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.25 percent on Friday.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 5.4 percent to $4.76 in pre-market trading after rising 0.80 percent on Friday.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) fell 3.9 percent to $50.87 in pre-market trading following announcement of death of CEO Hunter Harrison.
- Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 3.4 percent to $10.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.75 percent on Friday.
- Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) shares fell 3.3 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after rising 1.12 percent on Friday.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) shares fell 3.1 percent to $16.11 after declining 3.82 percent on Friday.
