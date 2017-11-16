Black Friday 2017: Everything You Need To Know

The Black Friday shopping event is almost here, and holiday shoppers are already planning their strategies.

The website BestBlackFriday.com is on top of all the best deals, and here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday started out a one-day event. Now, many stores start their sales of Thanksgiving Day, but others remain closed to make sure employees get to fully enjoy the holiday. Here’s a partial list of major stores that are open on Thanksgiving Day:

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY)-open Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday

The full list of all stores open on Thanksgiving can be found here.

Stores Closed On Thanksgiving

Shoppers must wait until Friday to browse the aisles at these popular stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Dillards, Inc. (NYSE: DDS)

(NYSE: DDS) Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)

(NYSE: HD) Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW)

(NYSE: LOW) Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)

(NYSE: JWN) Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

(NASDAQ: COST) Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR)

The full list of stores closed on Thanksgiving Day can be found here.

The Best Deals

If you’re looking for the best deals in the market on Black Friday, you’ve got to do your research. Here’s a handful of early deals highlighted by The Verge:

Costco’s top deals include $50 off for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Home, the Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) PS4 console for $189, and the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox One S 500GB Bundle for $219.

(NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Home, the (NYSE: SNE) PS4 console for $189, and the (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox One S 500GB Bundle for $219. Target’s top deals include 2017 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPads for $249, GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Hero 5 for $349 and the second generation Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Echo for $79.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) iPads for $249, (NASDAQ: GPRO) Hero 5 for $349 and the second generation (NASDAQ: AMZN) Echo for $79. Best Buy’s top deals include Sonos Play speakers (1 for $149 or 3 for $249), second generation Amazon Echo for $79 and Samsung 65-in 4K HDR smart TV for $1,297.

Walmart’s top deals include Google Home Mini for $29, Sharp 55” Class 4K Smart TV for $298 and PS4 and Xbox One games for $29 each.

To browse all the available deals, links to all the major Black Friday sales are included on BestBlackFriday’s website here.

