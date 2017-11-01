Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) is inviting everyone to one of its 20,000 parties at any of its 4,700 stores, Fortune reported.

Walmart, looking to gain an advantage over its rival department stores during the holiday season, will host parties in its stores. The first party will take place on November 4 and focus on toys and then an entertainment-themed party will take place on Dec. 2, and finally on Dec. 16, the theme will focus on popular gifts.

To accommodate what is expected to be a jump in foot traffic, Walmart will add staff to speed up checkout and help retrieve online orders, Fortune wrote. Some workers, dubbed "Holiday Helpers," will be wearing reindeer hats.

Santa Claus will be present at some of the events and will give kids the opportunity to play with some of the most wanted toys this holiday season. In fact, Walmart will be looking to take advantage of a weakened Toys R Us and triple its assortment of toys for the holiday season, Adage separately reported. One of the hottest toys, Fingerlings, are selling out as fast as they are stocked in shelves in many stores.

"Fingerlings is hot, and remains hot, and I think our toy team did a good job of jumping on it first," Adage quoted chief merchandising officer Steve Bratspies as saying in a media call. "I think we've got a pretty good supply laid in for the season."

Finally, the department store is also counting on 2016's hot sellers, such as an exclusive Disney Princess Carriage, to sell just as well, if not better, this year.

