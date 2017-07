Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the option alerts from Monday, July 24, 2017. All timestamps are in Eastern Time.

3:51:38 pm: TEX Terex Aug 18 $40 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.201 vs 1 OI; Ref=$38.895

3:38:21 pm: FOSL Fossil Aug 18 $10 Puts at the Bid: 5258 @ $0.7 vs 3575 OI; Ref=$10.435

3:11:53 pm: LUV Southwest Air Jan 19 $60 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1750 @ $4.35 vs 1564 OI; Ref=$59.915

2:32:53 pm: CVNA Carvana Aug 18 $22.5 Calls at the Ask: 575 @ $1.9 vs 129 OI; Ref=$20.95

1:04:40 pm: CAT Caterpillar Aug 18 $115 Calls Sweep (30) at the Bid: 5070 @ $0.53 vs 2634 OI; Ref=$107.92

12:21:36 pm: MCD McDonald's Aug 18 $160 Calls at the Bid: 5968 @ $0.58 vs 2380 OI; Ref=$152.31

12:21:00 pm: FB Facebook Aug 18 $170 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 3469 @ $7.901 vs 851 OI; Ref=$164.9069

12:08:27 pm: CMI Cummins Aug 18 $155 Puts at the Bid: 1392 @ $1.0 vs 324 OI; Ref=$166.42

11:42:27 am: HCA HCA Healthcare Aug 18 $85 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 778 @ $1.558 vs 680 OI; Ref=$86.35

11:34:40 am: XRAY Dentsply Oct 20 $65 Calls Above Ask!: 2100 @ $1.531 vs 1930 OI; Ref=$62.48

11:31:15 am: SBUX Starbucks Aug 25 $59 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 528 @ $1.02 vs 33 OI; Ref=$57.95

11:28:00 am: LC Lending Club Jan 19 $6 Calls at the Ask: 900 @ $0.35 vs 353 OI; Ref=$5.1375

11:12:45 am: STMP Stamps.com Aug 18 $180 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $1.75 vs 81 OI; Ref=$151.48

10:53:09 am: AAPL Apple Aug 11 $149 Puts at the Bid: 3350 @ $2.61 vs 2270 OI; Ref=$151.2

10:42:10 am: PYPL PayPal Aug 11 $58 Puts at the Bid: 700 @ $1.45 vs 12 OI; Ref=$58.5188

10:26:39 am: MIK Michael's Aug 18 $20 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 6192 @ $0.475 vs 137 OI; Ref=$19.28

10:05:16 am: YNDX Yandex Nov 17 $31 Calls Sweep (27) at the Ask: 1291 @ $3.701 vs 63 OI; Ref=$31.97

9:55:07 am: LVS LVS Fri $62 Puts at the Bid: 1126 @ $0.73 vs 467 OI; Ref=$63.211

9:42:29 am: AN AutoNation Aug 18 $42 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.25 vs 191 OI; Ref=$42.52

9:41:41 am: GRA WR Grace Aug 18 $72.5 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $1.851 vs 377 OI; Ref=$71.72

Keep up with unusual trading activity and the financial news you need in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Posted-In: News Options After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.