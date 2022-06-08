ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 7:42 AM | 2 min read
  • Wells Fargo cut Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW price target from $260 to $240. Lowe's shares fell 0.7% to $194.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital reduced Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO price target from $55 to $45. Steven Madden shares rose 0.3% to close at $39.97 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY from $250 to $238. Casey's shares fell 0.6% to $205.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised Science Applications International Corporation SAIC price target from $90 to $95. SAIC shares rose 0.6% to close at $94.75 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target on Target Corporation TGT from $205 to $190. Target shares fell 1% to $154.40 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Executives Sell Around $200M Of 5 Stocks

  • Goldman Sachs raised Chevron Corporation CVX price target from $160 to $181. Chevron shares rose 0.5% to $181.10 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut price target for Smartsheet Inc. SMAR from $80 to $58. Smartsheet shares fell 6.3% to $38.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX price target from $65 to $18. Praxis Precision Medicines shares fell 1.6% to $1.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV from $18 to $12. Torrid Holdings shares jumped 11% to $6.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley reduced the price target on Carnival Corporation CCL from $17 to $13. Carnival shares fell 1.5% to $13.58 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer DiscretionaryHome Improvement RetailPrice Target ChangesPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings