10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wells Fargo cut Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW price target from $260 to $240. Lowe's shares fell 0.7% to $194.36 in pre-market trading.

Loop Capital reduced Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO price target from $55 to $45. Steven Madden shares rose 0.3% to close at $39.97 on Tuesday.

RBC Capital cut the price target for Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY from $250 to $238. Casey's shares fell 0.6% to $205.00 in pre-market trading.

Barclays raised Science Applications International Corporation SAIC price target from $90 to $95. SAIC shares rose 0.6% to close at $94.75 on Tuesday.

Raymond James lowered the price target on Target Corporation TGT from $205 to $190. Target shares fell 1% to $154.40 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs raised Chevron Corporation CVX price target from $160 to $181. Chevron shares rose 0.5% to $181.10 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan cut price target for Smartsheet Inc. SMAR from $80 to $58. Smartsheet shares fell 6.3% to $38.01 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX price target from $65 to $18. Praxis Precision Medicines shares fell 1.6% to $1.81 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc. CURV from $18 to $12. Torrid Holdings shares jumped 11% to $6.45 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley reduced the price target on Carnival Corporation CCL from $17 to $13. Carnival shares fell 1.5% to $13.58 in pre-market trading.

