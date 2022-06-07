Executives Sell Around $200M Of 5 Stocks



Gold futures traded higher this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Allstate

The Allstate Corporation Director, Chairman, President & CEO Thomas J Wilson sold a total of 241,828 shares at an average price of $133.07. The insider received around $32.18 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What Allstate Does: On the basis of premium sales, Allstate is one of the largest U.S. property and casualty insurers. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products.

Carlyle Group

Director David M Rubenstein sold a total of 2,000,000 shares at an average price of $38.67. The insider received around $77.34 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Carlyle Group entered into exclusive negotiations to sell a controlling stake in Euro Techno Com Group.

Carlyle Group entered into exclusive negotiations to sell a controlling stake in Euro Techno Com Group. What Carlyle Group Does: Carlyle is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $301.0 billion in total assets under management, including $193.4 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of 2021.

PTC

sold a total of 200,000 shares of ( at an average price of $118.22. The sale of the share was valued at $23.64 million. What’s Happening: The company, during April, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.

The company, during April, reported upbeat quarterly earnings. What PTC Does: PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software, as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions.

PBF Energy

10% owner Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V. sold a total of 1,783,683 shares at an average price of $35.84. The insider received around $63.93 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company posted upbeat quarterly results in April.

The company posted upbeat quarterly results in April. What PBF Energy Does: PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States.

