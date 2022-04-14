QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Volume Springs Back Into The OTC Markets In March – Take A Look At Some Of The Top Movers

by Jad Malaeb
April 14, 2022 8:36 AM | 5 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Trading volume appears to be moving back to OTC Markets  following a slight slump in February.

A look at March’s  volumes across the markets operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM shows a total monthly total dollar volume of $57.4 billion, up from $44 billion in February.

This rise in volume comes alongside a slight relaxation in the bear runs that encompassed January and February across a variety of markets. The SPDR S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund SPY, for example, experienced its first monthly increase in 2022, rising 3.44% in March. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA and the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF ONEQ experienced similar rises, increasing 2.21% and 3.5%, respectively, in March.

As the market provides a slight psychological breather following one of the worst starts in history for stocks, the OTCQX and OTCQB’s 10 most-active securities may provide traders and investors with yet another talking point for March’s movements.

The OTCQX Best Market: Volume Spikes And Reshuffling

The OTCQX Best Market recorded a total of $12.4 billion in trading volume in March. 

Volume spikes across a variety of securities were likely pivotal in this increase over February’s volume figure. Eight of the OTCQX’s top 30 most-active securities experienced volume changes over 100% compared to February.

Notably, BNP Paribas S.A.’s BNPQY volume jumped 225%; Adidas AG’s ADDYY,141%; Danone SA’s DANOY, 267%; and Zurich Insurance Group AG Ltd.’s ZURVY, 379%; 

Meanwhile, the top three securities — Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE and Roche Holdings AG RHHBY — retained their spots as first, second, and third-most traded securities on OTCQX. The first two experienced slight reductions in trading volume, while the third experienced an 80% increase compared to March. 

International operators, once again, maintain a strong presence on OTCQX. France’s Danone, Switzerland’s Zurich Insurance Group, and Germany’s BASF SE displace February’s top 10 most active securities Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF, Experian plc EXPGY, and Tesco PLC TSCDY, moving them down to the 13th, 16th and 18th  spots respectively.  

The OTCQB Venture Market: Sustained International Interest

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded a total $1.2 billion dollar volume in February, an increase over February’s total of $807 million.  

The presence of international operators on the OTCQB Best Market was slightly reduced in February, with 13 internationals landing a spot among the top 30 most-traded securities in March, down from 16 in February. Of these 13 securities, eight are Canadian, four are Australian and one is English. 

The top 10 most-active securities on the OTCQB experienced a slight reshuffle. American Battery Technology Co. ABML extends last month’s volume increase, rising from fifth place in February to fourth place in March. Lithium producer Lake Resources N.L. LLKKF makes a rise to the top 10 most-active securities, displacing long-runner Freddie Mac FMCC

Other notable movers:

  • Sprott Physical Uranium Trust SRUUF recorded a total dollar volume of $269.4 million in March, up from $84.7 million in February. 
  • Lake Resources N.L. LLKKF recorded a total dollar volume of $33.4 million in March, up from $9.8 million in February. 
  • Clean Vision Corp. CLNV recorded a total dollar volume of $12.3 million in March, up from $0.7 million in February. 
  • Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach FMBL recorded a total dollar volume of $12.6 million in March, up from $2.8 million in February.

The continued presence of international operators on both the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market could be considered a testament to OTC Markets Group’s ability to maintain its role as a bridge between international companies and a global investing community. 

The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in March. 
 

OTCQX Top 10: 

Company Name

Symbol

March Dollar Volume

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

GBTC

$2,907,769,160

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

ETHE

$1,723,306,380

Roche Holding Ltd

RHHBY

$1,530,740,649

BNP Paribas

BNPQY

$656,520,184

adidas AG

ADDYY

$577,654,556

Danone

DANOY

$328,009,339

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

ZURVY

$266,178,304

BASF SE

BASFY

$254,466,706

Infineon Technologies AG

IFNNY

$211,487,273

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

GTBIF

$202,233,840

 

OTCQB Top 10: 

Company Name

Symbol

March Dollar Volume

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

SRUUF

$269,376,372

88 Energy Ltd.

EEENF

$61,647,022

Netlist Inc.

NLST

$44,055,528

American Battery Technology Co.

ABML

$42,398,846

Lake Resources N.L.

LLKKF

$33,364,413

HUMBL Inc.

HMBL

$28,549,089

American Lithium Corp.

LIACF

$26,123,397

CytoDyn Inc.

CYDY

$23,544,428

Fannie Mae

FNMA

$23,102,586

Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc.

NWBO

$22,820,858

 

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: otc marketsPartner ContentPenny StocksSmall CapMarkets