Volume Springs Back Into The OTC Markets In March – Take A Look At Some Of The Top Movers

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Trading volume appears to be moving back to OTC Markets following a slight slump in February.

A look at March’s volumes across the markets operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM shows a total monthly total dollar volume of $57.4 billion, up from $44 billion in February.

This rise in volume comes alongside a slight relaxation in the bear runs that encompassed January and February across a variety of markets. The SPDR S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund SPY, for example, experienced its first monthly increase in 2022, rising 3.44% in March. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA and the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF ONEQ experienced similar rises, increasing 2.21% and 3.5%, respectively, in March.

As the market provides a slight psychological breather following one of the worst starts in history for stocks, the OTCQX and OTCQB’s 10 most-active securities may provide traders and investors with yet another talking point for March’s movements.

The OTCQX Best Market: Volume Spikes And Reshuffling

The OTCQX Best Market recorded a total of $12.4 billion in trading volume in March.

Volume spikes across a variety of securities were likely pivotal in this increase over February’s volume figure. Eight of the OTCQX’s top 30 most-active securities experienced volume changes over 100% compared to February.

Notably, BNP Paribas S.A.’s BNPQY volume jumped 225%; Adidas AG’s ADDYY,141%; Danone SA’s DANOY, 267%; and Zurich Insurance Group AG Ltd.’s ZURVY, 379%;

Meanwhile, the top three securities — Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE and Roche Holdings AG RHHBY — retained their spots as first, second, and third-most traded securities on OTCQX. The first two experienced slight reductions in trading volume, while the third experienced an 80% increase compared to March.

International operators, once again, maintain a strong presence on OTCQX. France’s Danone, Switzerland’s Zurich Insurance Group, and Germany’s BASF SE displace February’s top 10 most active securities Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF, Experian plc EXPGY, and Tesco PLC TSCDY, moving them down to the 13th, 16th and 18th spots respectively.

The OTCQB Venture Market: Sustained International Interest

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded a total $1.2 billion dollar volume in February, an increase over February’s total of $807 million.

The presence of international operators on the OTCQB Best Market was slightly reduced in February, with 13 internationals landing a spot among the top 30 most-traded securities in March, down from 16 in February. Of these 13 securities, eight are Canadian, four are Australian and one is English.

The top 10 most-active securities on the OTCQB experienced a slight reshuffle. American Battery Technology Co. ABML extends last month’s volume increase, rising from fifth place in February to fourth place in March. Lithium producer Lake Resources N.L. LLKKF makes a rise to the top 10 most-active securities, displacing long-runner Freddie Mac FMCC.

Other notable movers:

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust SRUUF recorded a total dollar volume of $269.4 million in March, up from $84.7 million in February.

recorded a total dollar volume of $269.4 million in March, up from $84.7 million in February. Lake Resources N.L. LLKKF recorded a total dollar volume of $33.4 million in March, up from $9.8 million in February.

recorded a total dollar volume of $33.4 million in March, up from $9.8 million in February. Clean Vision Corp. CLNV recorded a total dollar volume of $12.3 million in March, up from $0.7 million in February.

recorded a total dollar volume of $12.3 million in March, up from $0.7 million in February. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach FMBL recorded a total dollar volume of $12.6 million in March, up from $2.8 million in February.

The continued presence of international operators on both the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market could be considered a testament to OTC Markets Group’s ability to maintain its role as a bridge between international companies and a global investing community.

The OTCQX And OTCQB Top 10

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in March.



OTCQX Top 10:

Company Name Symbol March Dollar Volume Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC $2,907,769,160 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE $1,723,306,380 Roche Holding Ltd RHHBY $1,530,740,649 BNP Paribas BNPQY $656,520,184 adidas AG ADDYY $577,654,556 Danone DANOY $328,009,339 Zurich Insurance Group Ltd ZURVY $266,178,304 BASF SE BASFY $254,466,706 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY $211,487,273 Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF $202,233,840

OTCQB Top 10:

Company Name Symbol March Dollar Volume Sprott Physical Uranium Trust SRUUF $269,376,372 88 Energy Ltd. EEENF $61,647,022 Netlist Inc. NLST $44,055,528 American Battery Technology Co. ABML $42,398,846 Lake Resources N.L. LLKKF $33,364,413 HUMBL Inc. HMBL $28,549,089 American Lithium Corp. LIACF $26,123,397 CytoDyn Inc. CYDY $23,544,428 Fannie Mae FNMA $23,102,586 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. NWBO $22,820,858

