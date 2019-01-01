|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank (OTCQB: FMBL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Farmers & Merchants Bank.
There is no analysis for Farmers & Merchants Bank
The stock price for Farmers & Merchants Bank (OTCQB: FMBL) is $8051 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:07:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Farmers & Merchants Bank (FMBL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Farmers & Merchants Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Farmers & Merchants Bank.
Farmers & Merchants Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.