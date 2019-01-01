QQQ
Range
8051 - 8051
Vol / Avg.
0K/0K
Div / Yield
112/1.39%
52 Wk
7250 - 8400
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
12.86
Open
8051
P/E
9.58
EPS
242.49
Shares
125.6K
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides business banking products and services. It offers business checking accounts, money market accounts, investment accounts, merchant card services, small business loans, real estate and construction loans, commercial loans, church and nonprofit loans; and personal banking services, including personal checking accounts, personal money market accounts, personal savings accounts, and personal and home loans.

Farmers & Merchants Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmers & Merchants Bank (FMBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank (OTCQB: FMBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Farmers & Merchants Bank's (FMBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Farmers & Merchants Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Farmers & Merchants Bank (FMBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Farmers & Merchants Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmers & Merchants Bank (FMBL)?

A

The stock price for Farmers & Merchants Bank (OTCQB: FMBL) is $8051 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:07:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Farmers & Merchants Bank (FMBL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Farmers & Merchants Bank (FMBL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Farmers & Merchants Bank (OTCQB:FMBL) reporting earnings?

A

Farmers & Merchants Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farmers & Merchants Bank (FMBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmers & Merchants Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmers & Merchants Bank (FMBL) operate in?

A

Farmers & Merchants Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.