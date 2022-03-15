The OTCQX's Top 10 Experience A Shuffle In February

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Piggybacking off last month’s performance, the markets’ major indices continued their downward trend throughout February. The SPDR S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund SPY declined 2.95% from a high of $458.12 to a low of $410.64 before closing at $436.63. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA and the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF ONEQ experienced similar slumps, declining 3.34% and 3.35% respectively in February.

It appears the market’s poor start to the year may continue after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine creates global uncertainty and sends economic reverberations across the world. Despite this, OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM recorded a monthly total dollar volume of $44.7 billion across its markets in February.

Additionally, the OTCQX Best Market’s Top 10 Most Traded Securities got an uncommon reshuffle with a security rising to fourth place, overtaking famous sportswear company adidas AG ADDYY.

The OTCQX Best Market: Movement And Reshuffling

With political uncertainty brewing across Europe, it’s perhaps unsurprising to note a reduction in dollar volume among many international operators in February. European operators adidas AG, Heineken N.V. HEINY and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. ZURVY all experienced a slight reduction in dollar volume while maintaining their rankings among the top 30 most-traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market.

The top three securities Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE and Roche Holdings AG RHHBY experienced slight reductions in dollar volume despite maintaining their spots as the first, second, and third most traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market.

Crypto-trading company Voyager Digital Ltd. VYGVF, platinum-producer Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. IMPUY and global meat-processor JBS S.A. JBSAY experienced a 63%, 76%, and 68% increase in dollar volume, respectively, in February, and Mexico-based financial-services provider Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V. GBOOY experienced a 103% increase.

Stealing the spotlight, Tesco PLC TSCDY experienced an abrupt rise to fourth place. The security records a dollar volume worth $347 million in February, placing it just below Roche Holdings’ $849 million figure.

The OTCQB Venture Market: Stability And International Presence

The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $807 million dollar volume in February. The OTCQB’s Top 10 remains unchanged from January despite surprising increases in volume from a number of candidates.

John Marshall Bancorp Inc. JMSB, StrikeForce Technologies Inc. SFOR, and Trillion Energy International Inc. TCFF experienced dollar volume increases and reported monthly dollar volumes of $57 million, $6.7 million, $6.2 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

Of the 30 most-traded securities on the OTCQB Venture Market, 16 are international operators. Of these 16 securities, 12 are Canadian, two are Australian, one is English and one is Israeli.

The continued presence of international operators on both the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market is a testament to the OTC Markets’ ability to maintain its role as a bridge between international companies and a global investing community.

The Top 10s

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in February.

OTCQX Top 10:



Company Name Symbol February Dollar Volume Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC $3,380,605,973 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE $1,995,401,509 Roche Holding Ltd RHHBY $849,171,705 Tesco PLC TSCDY $346,695,766 adidas AG ADDYY $240,062,230 Trulieve Cannabis Corporation. TCNNF $210,608,750 BNP Paribas BNPQY $201,790,703 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY $196,079,467 Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF $150,376,151 Experian plc EXPGY $133,512,376



OTCQB Top 10:

Company Name Symbol February Dollar Volume SPROTT PHYSICAL URANIUM TR SRUUF $84,683,884 88 Energy Ltd. EEENF $52,175,797 HUMBL Inc. HMBL $56,817,445 Netlist, Inc. NLST $45,327,799 American Battery Technology Company ABML $38,426,276 Fannie Mae FNMA $23,900,336 CytoDyn Inc. CYDY $22,744,242 Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. NWBO $20,611,648 American Lithium Corp. LIACF $20,022,317 Freddie Mac FMCC $10,351,777



