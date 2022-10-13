9 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $195.00 $46.3K 333 21.6K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $37.50 $65.2K 1.8K 1.2K LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $405.00 $103.3K 120 442 EVTL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $12.50 $29.6K 1.6K 422 GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $130.00 $146.3K 13 347 CARR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $112.5K 1.4K 250 ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $27.9K 75 128 ROK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $220.00 $39.2K 29 6 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $160.00 $37.3K 2.3K 2

• Regarding CAT CAT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21657 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $1280.0 per contract. There were 1827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMT LMT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $405.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.3K, with a price of $1640.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EVTL EVTL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $593.0 per contract. There were 1621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNRC GNRC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.3K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CARR CARR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETN ETN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $311.0 per contract. There were 75 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROK ROK, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $1971.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 463 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $2075.0 per contract. There were 2349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

