10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $900.00 $27.9K 3.3K 24.4K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $3200.00 $28.1K 454 3.5K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $10.00 $61.3K 2.1K 880 HOG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $35.00 $348.4K 5 850 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $45.5K 174 646 CCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $20.00 $48.4K 8.3K 634 EXPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $177.50 $66.0K 41 582 HLT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $125.00 $121.1K 2.0K 553 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $51.00 $49.7K 472 540 NKE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $125.00 $95.1K 2.4K 280

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $2149.0 per contract. There were 3312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 11, 2022. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $3200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $5620.0 per contract. There were 454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA JMIA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 412 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 2155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOG HOG, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 850 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $348.4K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $2068.0 per contract. There were 174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 8355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE EXPE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 11, 2022. This event was a transfer of 119 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HLT HLT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.1K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 2053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on February 25, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 347 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 112 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.1K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 2443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.