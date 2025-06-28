Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Wall Street surged this week as easing geopolitics and a potential pause in U.S.-China tariffs lifted sentiment. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, boosted significantly by Nvidia NVDA, whose stock jumped by about 10% to record its highest valuation — $3.8 trillion — overtaking Microsoft MSFT as the world's most valuable company

The tech rally reflected strong earnings from Nvidia's AI-centric chip business and supplier Micron MU, while broader market gains were bolstered by renewed risk appetite in equities.

Next week, investors will track the June jobs report, rhetoric on tariffs — including the July 8 "Liberation Day" deadline — and upcoming July 4 tax‑and‑spending legislative actions that could influence rates and yields.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Nvidia's Big Moment Is Back—Stock Soared 500% The Last Time This Happened", by Piero Cingari, reports that Nvidia Corp. NVDA is forming a bullish golden cross — a 50-day moving average crossing above the 200‑day — after recovering from earlier tariff-induced weakness, which historically has preceded massive rallies, with gains as high as 800%, fueled by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and strong earnings.

"Micron Q3 earnings: Revenue, EPS beat estimates as data center revenue doubles, strong guidance on rising AI‑driven demand", by Adam Eckert, reports that Micron Technology Inc. MU delivered a strong Q3 with $9.3 billion in revenue (beating $8.87 billion estimates) and $1.91 adjusted EPS (versus $1.60 expected); data-center revenue more than doubled, and the company forecast Q4 revenue of $10.7 billion and EPS of $2.50 amid surging AI memory demand.

"Palantir stock hits all‑time high: what's going on?", by Adam Eckert, reports that Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares reached record highs — up roughly 500% over the past year and 93% year-to-date — driven by strong momentum (Benzinga Pro momentum score of 99), surging AI and government contracts including a $795 million U.S. Army deal, and positive Wall Street sentiment such as Loop Capital's raised price target.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

BlackBerry Stock Climbs After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Report: Details

Platinum's Biggest Rally In 40 Years: These 6 Mining Stocks Could Be Top Gainers

Pony AI Stock Pops On Report Uber Is In Talks With Travis Kalanick To Invest In Potential Deal

The Bears

"HIMS crashes on Novo GLP‑1 fallout: buy‑the‑dip or bail?", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS shares plunged 34% after Novo Nordisk NVO ended their partnership over claims of unapproved Wegovy compounding, with analysts warning that legal risk and lofty valuation may outweigh oversold technicals.

"Altimmune stock sinks after mid‑stage data from fatty liver candidate", by Vandana Singh, reports that Altimmune Inc. ALT shares plunged after its Phase 2b trial showed pemvidutide resolved MASH in over half of treated patients (59.1% at 1.2 mg and 52.1% at 1.8 mg) with significant liver‑fat reduction, but missed the fibrosis endpoint — prompting broad investor concern.

"AST SpaceMobile stock downgraded, Rocket Lab prepares Electron launch: Space stock countdown", by Erica Kollmann, reports that AST SpaceMobile Inc. ASTS was downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform with a $45.40 target, even as Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB gears up for another Electron launch — factors highlighting heightened volatility in space stocks.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

AeroVironment Stock Sinks Despite Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report: Here's Why

Concentrix Stock Slips After Mixed Q2 Results: Details

Unity Software Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on X.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.