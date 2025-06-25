Micron Technology Inc MU reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know from the report.

Q3 Earnings: Micron reported third-quarter revenue of $9.3 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.60 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up roughly 16% on a year-over-year basis. Operating cash flow came in at $4.61 billion versus $3.94 billion in the prior quarter and $2.48 billion in the comparable quarter last year. The company generated $1.95 billion in adjusted free cash in the third quarter.

“Micron delivered record revenue in fiscal third quarter, driven by all-time-high DRAM revenue, including nearly 50% sequential growth in HBM revenue. Data center revenue more than doubled year-over-year and reached a quarterly record, and consumer-oriented end markets had strong sequential growth,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron.

Micron ended the period with $12.22 billion in cash, marketable investments and restricted cash. Micron’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable on July 22 to shareholders of record as of July 7.

Outlook: Micron expects fourth-quarter revenue of $10.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million, versus estimates of $9.88 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, plus or minus 15 cents, versus estimates of $2.01 per share.

“We are on track to deliver record revenue with solid profitability and free cash flow in fiscal 2025, while we make disciplined investments to build on our technology leadership and manufacturing excellence to satisfy growing AI-driven memory demand,” Mehrotra said.

Micron’s management team will further discuss details of the quarter on a call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET.

MU Price Action: Micron shares were up 3.74% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $132 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

