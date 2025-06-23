AST SpaceMobile Stock Downgraded, Rocket Lab Prepares Electron Launch: Space Stock Countdown

AST SpaceMobile Inc. ASTS gets downgraded, Voyager Technologies, Inc. VOYG stock continues its post-IPO slide and Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB prepares another Electron launch for Tuesday.

Here's a look at recent highlights, news catalysts and upcoming events in the space stock sector.

ASTS: AST SpaceMobile shares hit the brakes on Monday after Scotiabank analyst Andres Coello downgraded the stock from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform with a $45.40 price target.

ASTS stock has risen more than 90% over the past month, and the satellite-to-smartphone communications company is set to join the Russell 1000 Index on June 27.

RKLB: Last week, Rocket Lab announced two new Electron missions for a "confidential commercial customer" with the first scheduled to launch on Tuesday.

Rocket Lab stock has risen more than 23% over the past five days, and the rally continues on Monday.

VOYG: shares have fallen 20% since its IPO earlier in June. The stock began trading on June 11 at $69.75 per share and was trading at $44.73 on Monday.

LMT: Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT are trending and trading higher as geopolitical tensions increased following the U.S. attacks on Iranian targets.

Last week, Lockheed's Chief Operating Officer Frank St John told the Financial Times that the company presented a proposal for an air-defense system to British government officials.

The project would deploy space‑based sensors and interceptors and align with President Donald Trump's Golden Dome initiative in the United States.

