June 26, 2025 9:56 AM 2 min read

Altimmune Stock Sinks After Mid-Stage Data From Fatty Liver Candidate

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On Thursday, Altimmune, Inc. ALT released topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b trial of pemvidutide in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Treatment discontinuation rates were low, with 9% of participants prematurely discontinuing treatment.

In an intent-to-treat (ITT) analysis, the proportions of participants achieving MASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis at 24 weeks were 59.1% and 52.1% for pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg, respectively, versus 19.1% for placebo (p< 0.0001 both doses).

Also Read: Altimmune Expands Weight-Loss Drug Pemvidutide’s Potential To Alcohol-Related Disorders

In an ITT analysis, the effects on fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH were 31.8% and 34.5% for pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg, respectively, compared with 25.9% for placebo (differences not statistically significant).

A supplemental AI-based analysis demonstrated statistically significant reductions in fibrosis, including 30.6% of participants receiving pemvidutide 1.8 mg achieving a 60% or more reduction in fibrosis compared to 8.2% receiving placebo.

Statistically significant changes in well-established non-invasive tests (NITs) of fibrosis were also observed compared with placebo at both doses.

Together, these data suggest strong evidence of pemvidutide’s anti-fibrotic activity in the MASH population.

At 24 weeks, mean weight loss in pemvidutide-treated participants was 5.0% and 6.2% at the 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg doses, respectively, versus 1.0% in the placebo arm (p< 0.001, both doses).

Pemvidutide also demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, with 0.0% and 1.2% adverse events (AE) related discontinuations in the pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg groups versus 2.4% in the placebo group, and there were no serious adverse events (SAEs) related to study medication.

25.8% and 24.1% of participants receiving pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg achieved the stringent endpoint of MASH resolution and fibrosis improvement versus 13.5% in participants receiving placebo (differences not significant).

Participants receiving pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg achieved weight loss of 5.0% and 6.2% vs. 1.0% in placebo (p< 0.001), with the trajectory showing no plateauing at 24 weeks.

Liver fat reductions of 58.0% and 62.8% were achieved in participants who received pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg, respectively, vs. 16.2% in placebo participants (p< 0.001, both doses).

AEs leading to treatment discontinuation were 0.0% and 1.2% for pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg, respectively, vs. 2.4% in participants on placebo.

Price Action: ALT stock is trading lower by 59.9% to $3.090 at last check Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

ALT Logo
ALTAltimmune Inc
$3.12-59.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.26
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
0.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved