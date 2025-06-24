BlackBerry Limited BB released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: BlackBerry reported quarterly earnings of two cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of zero cents. Quarterly revenue of $121.7 million beat the Street estimate of $112.18 million.

For the first quarter, BlackBerry reported:

Total company non-GAAP gross margin was 75%.

QNX revenue delivered 8% year-over-year growth to $57.5 million; QNX adjusted gross margin was 81%.

Secure Communications revenue exceeded previously-provided guidance at $59.5 million; Secure Communications adjusted gross margin increased by 6 percentage points sequentially and 4 percentage points year-over-year to 70%.

Licensing revenue was $4.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million.

“BlackBerry made a strong start to the new fiscal year, building on the solid foundation we as a company have laid over the past year,” said John J. Giamatteo, CEO of BlackBerry.

“Both our QNX and Secure Communications divisions continue to execute effectively against their strategies, beating both top line and profitability expectations.”

Outlook: BlackBerry affirmed its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of a range of eight cents to 10 cents. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $504 million to $534 million to a new range of between $508 million and $538 million, versus the $513.51 million estimate.

BB Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BlackBerry stock was up 4.16% at $4.51 in Tuesday's extended trading.

