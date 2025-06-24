Zinger Key Points
- AeroVironment reports earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the $1.42 analyst consensus estimate.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $275.05 million, beating the Street estimate of $242.69 million.
- Get access to the leaderboards pointing to tomorrow’s biggest stock movers.
AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV released its fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: AeroVironment reported quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the $1.42 analyst consensus estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $275.05 million, beating the Street estimate of $242.69 million.
Read Next: Sunrun, First Solar Plunge—Solar Stocks Hit Hard By Trump Tax Bill: Latest
Revenue was up 40% year-over-year, primarily due to higher product sales of $77.6 million.
From a segment standpoint, the year-over-year increase was due to revenue increases in Loitering Munitions Systems, MacCready Works and Uncrewed Systemsof 87%, 24% and 9%, respectively.
“AeroVironment finished out fiscal year 2025 with a remarkable fourth quarter, which included record revenue, significantly higher profits and a robust backlog nearly double that from fiscal year 2024,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment CEO.
Outlook: AeroVironment sees fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS in a range of $2.80 to $3, versus the $3.72 estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion, versus the $1.98 billion estimate.
AVAV Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AeroVironment stock was down 5.58% at $182.50 in Tuesday's extended trading.
Read Next:
- UnitedHealth, CVS Among Major Insurers To Fast-Track Prior Authorizations: Will It Cut Profits Even More?
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.