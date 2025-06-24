AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV released its fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: AeroVironment reported quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, which beat the $1.42 analyst consensus estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $275.05 million, beating the Street estimate of $242.69 million.

Revenue was up 40% year-over-year, primarily due to higher product sales of $77.6 million.

From a segment standpoint, the year-over-year increase was due to revenue increases in Loitering Munitions Systems, MacCready Works and Uncrewed Systemsof 87%, 24% and 9%, respectively.

“AeroVironment finished out fiscal year 2025 with a remarkable fourth quarter, which included record revenue, significantly higher profits and a robust backlog nearly double that from fiscal year 2024,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment CEO.

Outlook: AeroVironment sees fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS in a range of $2.80 to $3, versus the $3.72 estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion, versus the $1.98 billion estimate.

AVAV Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AeroVironment stock was down 5.58% at $182.50 in Tuesday's extended trading.

