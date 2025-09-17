Abstract downward red forex chart on blurry city texture showing tech stocks falling
September 17, 2025 12:44 PM 2 min read

Tech Stocks Slip, Small Caps Soar Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Small-cap and blue-chip stocks advanced in Wednesday morning trading on Wall Street, while technology names lagged and the S&P 500 hovered near record levels as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy move at 2:00 p.m. ET, with markets fully pricing in a 25-basis-point cut that would lower the federal funds rate to a 4.00%-4.25% range. Alongside the decision, the Fed will release fresh quarterly projections outlining policymakers' views on growth, inflation, the labor market, and the likely path of rates.

At 6,600, the S&P 500 remained steady near all-time highs. Yet history offers a cautionary note: over the past 25 years, the index has typically dipped modestly in the 30 days following a rate cut, reflecting the fact that investors tend to anticipate such moves well in advance.

AI-linked leaders bore the brunt of Wednesday's selling. Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR each dropped more than 3% after reports that China had barred domestic firms from buying Nvidia's AI chips.

By contrast, small caps rallied, with the Russell 2000 jumping 1% to its highest level since early December 2024.

In commodities, gold slipped 0.1% to $3,685 an ounce after touching a record $3,700 on Tuesday. Silver fell 1.2% to $42, while oil edged 0.3% lower to $64.30 a barrel. Bitcoin BTC/USD retreated 1% to $115,580.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day % chg
• Russell 20002,423.511.0%
• Dow Jones46,056.300.7%
• S&P 5006,603.480.0%
• Nasdaq 10024,171.30-0.4%
Updated by 12:20 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO slipped 0.2% to $605.71.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.6% to $461.32.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ eased 0.5% to $588.30.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rose 1% to $240.54.
  • The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP outperformed, up 1%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK lagged, down 0.7%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Wednesday

Stock% Change
Workday Inc. WDAY+7.16%
Charter Communications Inc. CHTR+4.44%
Fox Corp. FOX+3.23%
Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR+2.96%
First Solar Inc. FSLR+2.84%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Wednesday

Stock% Change
Uber Technologies Inc. UBER-4.97%
Broadcom Inc. -3.99%
Palantir Technologies Inc. -3.33%
Insulet Corp. PODD-3.10%
NVIDIA Corp.-2.90%

Photo: Shutterstock


Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

