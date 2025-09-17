Stock market chart overlaid on Federal Reserve building.
September 17, 2025 10:46 AM 3 min read

History Warns: S&P 500 Often Slips After Fed Rate Cuts

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points later on Wednesday, bringing the federal funds target to 4.00%-4.25%—a policy shift that, while highly anticipated, may offer little fuel to a stock market already trading at all-time highs if history is any guide.

Over the past 25 years, the S&P 500 has often struggled following a Fed rate cut.

According to data from Seasonax, the benchmark index delivered a median return of -0.31% in the 30 trading sessions following a rate reduction. The average return was even worse, at -1.20%, with more than half of the past 31 cuts followed by negative returns.

S&P 500: 30-Day Returns After Fed Rate Cuts (2001–2025)

Cut DateStart PriceEnd DateEnd PriceChange (%)
03 Jan 20011,347.5615 Feb 20011,326.61-1.55%
31 Jan 20011,366.0115 Mar 20011,173.56-14.09%
20 Mar 20011,142.6202 May 20011,267.43+10.92%
18 Apr 20011,238.1631 May 20011,255.82+1.43%
15 May 20011,249.4427 Jun 20011,211.07-3.07%
27 Jun 20011,211.0709 Aug 20011,183.43-2.28%
21 Aug 20011,157.2609 Oct 20011,056.75-8.69%
17 Sep 20011,038.7729 Oct 20011,078.30+3.81%
02 Oct 20011,051.3313 Nov 20011,139.09+8.35%
06 Nov 20011,118.8619 Dec 20011,149.56+2.74%
11 Dec 20011,136.7625 Jan 20021,133.28-0.31%
06 Nov 2002923.7619 Dec 2002884.25-4.28%
25 Jun 2003975.3207 Aug 2003974.12-0.12%
18 Sep 20071,519.7830 Oct 20071,531.02+0.74%
31 Oct 20071,549.3813 Dec 20071,488.41-3.94%
11 Dec 20071,477.6525 Jan 20081,330.61-9.95%
22 Jan 20081,310.5005 Mar 20081,333.70+1.77%
30 Jan 20081,355.8113 Mar 20081,315.48-2.97%
18 Mar 20081,330.7430 Apr 20081,385.59+4.12%
30 Apr 20081,385.5912 Jun 20081,339.87-3.30%
08 Oct 2008984.9419 Nov 2008806.58-18.11%
29 Oct 2008930.0911 Dec 2008873.59-6.07%
16 Dec 2008913.1830 Jan 2009825.88-9.56%
01 Aug 20192,953.5613 Sep 20193,007.39+1.82%
19 Sep 20193,006.7931 Oct 20193,037.56+1.02%
31 Oct 20193,037.5613 Dec 20193,168.80+4.32%
03 Mar 20203,003.3715 Apr 20202,783.36-7.33%
16 Mar 20202,386.1328 Apr 20202,863.39+20.00%
18 Sep 20245,618.2630 Oct 20245,813.67+3.48%
07 Nov 20245,973.1020 Dec 20245,930.85-0.71%
04 Feb 20255,872.1617 Mar 20256,037.88+2.82%
Data: Seasonax

Historical Results:

  • Median Return: -0.31%
  • Average Return: -1.20%
  • Number of Gains: 14
  • Number of Losses: 17

Why It Happens: The Market Moves Before The Fed

Investors don't wait for the Fed to act. Stocks often rise in anticipation of monetary easing — especially when economic data supports the move. But once the rate cut arrives, the upside tends to be limited because the move is already priced in.

This cycle might be no different. Since the Jackson Hole meeting on Aug. 22, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled an imminent rate cut, the S&P 500 index – as tracked by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO – has already climbed nearly 4% in under a month.

There's also a deeper issue: rate cuts aren't always a good sign. In many cases, they come as a response to economic weakness, deteriorating earnings, or a worsening job market — none of which are favorable for equities in the medium term.

The bottom line? Fed rate cuts aren't automatic fuel for rallies. More often than not, they're a sign the party is nearing its end.

Chart: The S&P 500 Soared After Powell’s Jackson Hole Pivot

