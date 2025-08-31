Snowflake logo on building against blue sky
August 31, 2025 9:47 AM 2 min read

Snowflake, Trip.com, And MongoDB Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 25-August 29): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points
  • EchoStar surged 106% after a $23B spectrum sale deal with AT&T.
  • MongoDB jumped 44% on strong Q2 results and raised FY26 guidance.
  • https://events2.benzinga.com/chris-capre-webinar-wed-sept3-2025-registration/?utm_campaign=093025-webinar&utm_adType=zinger&utm_ad=090325

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. EchoStar Corporation SATS stock gained 105.98% this week, driven by a landmark $23 billion deal to sell a significant portion of its wireless spectrum portfolio to AT&T Inc (NYSE:T).
  2. MongoDB, Inc. MDB stock gained 44.44% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
  3. Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG stock gained 33.16% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates, and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.
  4. Snowflake Inc. SNOW shares gained 21.20% this week after the company reported second-quarter financial results and beat its adjusted EPS and revenue estimates. Multiple analysts raised price forecasts on the stock following the report.
  5. Trip.com Group Limited TCOM gained 12.03% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
  6. Fabrinet FN stock gained 9.20% this week after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price forecast from $318 to $345.
  7. Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM stock gained 11.89% this week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.
  8. Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN stock gained 9.47% this week after UBS analyst Robin Farley upgraded company from Neutral to Buy, raising the price forecast from $101 to $147.
  9. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock gained 9.47% this week.
  10. Dutch Bros Inc. BROS gained 9.5% this week. UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintains a Buy, raising the price forecast from $80 to $85.
Loading...
Loading...
AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$88.4610.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.60
Growth
86.78
Quality
N/A
Value
23.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BROS Logo
BROSDutch Bros Inc
$71.69-3.44%
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$119.751.36%
FN Logo
FNFabrinet
$331.00-6.77%
MDB Logo
MDBMongoDB Inc
$316.46-0.52%
PSTG Logo
PSTGPure Storage Inc
$77.55-3.71%
SATS Logo
SATSEchoStar Corp
$61.878.64%
SNOW Logo
SNOWSnowflake Inc
$238.44-1.06%
T Logo
TAT&T Inc
$29.291.21%
TCOM Logo
TCOMTrip.com Group Ltd
$73.90-1.51%
WYNN Logo
WYNNWynn Resorts Ltd
$126.750.01%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved