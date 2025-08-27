EchoStar Stock Skyrockets On $23 Billion AT&T Deal And Reports Of Further Suitors

Shares of EchoStar Corp SATS are trading higher again during Wednesday’s session, driven by a landmark $23 billion deal to sell a significant portion of its wireless spectrum portfolio to AT&T Inc T.

What To Know: The agreement with AT&T involves an all-cash transaction for EchoStar’s 3.45 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum licenses. Per a Tuesday press release, the sale will provide AT&T with mid-band and low-band airwaves to bolster its 5G network and fiber infrastructure. The AT&T deal is expected to close by mid-2026, pending regulatory approval.

For EchoStar, the parent company of DISH Network, the massive capital infusion marks a pivotal moment. CEO Hamid Akhavan stated the deal “puts our business on a solid financial path,” with proceeds intended to retire debt and strengthen the company’s financial position.

The momentum continued into Wednesday’s session amid reports late Tuesday that both Starlink and T-Mobile have also expressed interest in acquiring the company’s remaining spectrum assets.

The companies are potential bidders for some or all of EchoStar’s other spectrum holdings. Starlink is reportedly interested in a block of spectrum valued at nearly $30 billion.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SATS stock is trading higher by 13.43% to $57.70 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.78 and a 52-week low of $14.90.

Image: Shutterstock