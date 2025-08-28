Pure Storage Shares Surge After Q2 Beat, Raised Outlook

- Q2 earnings and revenue top estimates, with revenue reaching $861 million.
- Company raises full-year revenue guidance to as high as $3.63 billion, well above prior estimates.
- Join Benzinga Real-Time Trading Chat Room for 60% Off This Labor Day
Pure Storage Inc. PSTG shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its guidance.
PSTG is approaching key resistance levels. Find out why here.
What To Know: The storage solutions provider reported earnings of 43 cents per share, topping analyst estimates of 39 cents. Revenue came in at $861 million, ahead of expectations of $846.8 million and up from $763.8 million in the same quarter last year.
The company highlighted growth in its subscription services business, which generated $414.7 million in revenue, a 15% increase year-over-year. Subscription annual recurring revenue rose 18% to $1.8 billion, while remaining performance obligations climbed 22% to $2.8 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin stood at 72.1%, and operating income reached $130 million.
Looking ahead, Pure Storage expects third-quarter revenue between $950 million and $960 million, above consensus estimates of $913.2 million. It also raised its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $3.6 billion to $3.63 billion, compared with the prior estimate of $3.52 billion.
The combination of an earnings beat, solid subscription growth, and stronger forward guidance drove PSTG shares sharply higher as investors reacted to the company's improved outlook.
PSTG Price Action: Pure Storage shares closed Thursday up 32.34% at $80.54 at publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- S&P 500 Breaks New Records But Nvidia Misses The Party: What’s Moving Markets Thursday?
Image Via Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.