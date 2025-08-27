MongoDB logo on a smartphone
MongoDB To Rally Around 63%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Goldman Sachs raised American Airlines Group Inc. AAL price target from $8 to $10. Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien maintained a Sell rating. American Airlines shares closed at $13.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital increased the price target for MongoDB, Inc. MDB from $320 to $350. RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained an Outperform rating. MongoDB shares closed at $214.34 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley raised nCino, Inc. NCNO price target from $33 to $35. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating. nCino shares closed at $28.69 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities boosted the price target for PVH Corp. PVH from $76 to $88. B of A Securities analyst Heather Balsky maintained a Neutral rating. PVH shares closed at $82.49 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target for Okta, Inc. OKTA from $132 to $112. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating. Okta shares closed at $91.56 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company LLY price target from $675 to $700. HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar upgraded the stock from Reduce to Hold. Eli Lilly shares settled at $736.03 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan cut Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI price target from $7 to $6. JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill maintained an Underweight rating. Owens & Minor shares closed at $5.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Bernstein boosted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN price target from $753 to $781. Bernstein analyst William Pickering maintained an Outperform rating. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $587.65 on Tuesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS cut the price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP from $40 to $35. UBS analyst Sean King maintained a Buy rating. Keurig Dr Pepper shares settled at $28.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities increased HEICO Corporation HEI price target from $352 to $366. Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating. HEICO shares closed at $332.16 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

