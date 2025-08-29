Snowflake Soars This Week As Wall Street Cheers Blockbuster Report

Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are on track for an 18% weekly gain, fueled by a stellar second-quarter earnings report that surpassed analyst expectations.

What To Know: The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.14 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 35 cents, well ahead of the 27 cents analysts had projected. Looking ahead, Snowflake raised its full-year product revenue forecast to a range of $4.33 billion to $4.395 billion.

The strong results and optimistic outlook prompted a wave of positive commentary from Wall Street. At least a dozen analysts raised their price targets on the stock. J.P. Morgan reiterated an Overweight rating and lifted its target to $250 from $210, while Bank of America maintained a Buy rating and increased its target from $230 to $265.

CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, stating, “We have an enormous opportunity ahead as we continue to empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI.”

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring its recent rally, the stock carries a high Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 89.19.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SNOW shares are trading lower by 2% to $236.15 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $249.99 and a 52-week low of $107.13.

