Consumer Tech News (May 26-May 30): Germany May Impose 10% Online Platform Tax, Tesla's European Sales Slump & More

In a move that could escalate trade tensions with the U.S., Germany is reportedly contemplating imposing a 10% tax on major online platforms, including Alphabet Inc. GOOG and Meta Platforms Inc. META.

Apple Inc. AAPL isn’t a company usually associated with national security, but it is in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump, now an expert has given his take on the situation.

Entertainment

JioHotstar, the newly merged streaming platform from Walt Disney Co. and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, has added 230 million subscribers in just three months, bringing its total to 280 million, nearly matching Netflix Inc.’s NFLX 300 million global users.

Technology

Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang's rejection of PowerPoint presentations isn’t a quirky habit—it’s part of a broader trend among some of the most successful tech leaders who believe slide decks are a barrier to real thinking.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that he believes Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot could be the first to reach mass adoption and trigger a multi-trillion-dollar industry.

Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai has firmly rejected the notion that anyone at Google can manually alter search rankings, even in response to President Donald Trump’s complaints.

Years after a controversial split, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms and Palmer Luckey are teaming up again—this time to equip U.S. soldiers with next-gen combat headsets.

Smartphones

Apple CEO Tim Cook has found himself at the receiving end of President Donald Trump‘s criticism, marking a stark contrast to their previously warm relationship, but reports suggest iPhone production in India is not the only reason.

A fresh wave of tariff threats is hanging over Apple, but JPMorgan’s Samik Chatterjee isn’t downgrading Apple stock. In fact, he’s sticking to an Overweight rating, calling the company “well positioned” to weather the cost shock.

Apple supplier Foxconn is set to announce a partnership with a second Japanese auto manufacturer as the Taiwanese manufacturer turns towards EVs.

A new leak from a Weibo tipster, Digital Chat Station, suggests that Apple is working on a significant camera upgrade for a future iPhone model — a 200-megapixel sensor.

Apple is reportedly preparing to rebrand its software platforms by introducing a year-based naming system.

Automobiles/Spacecraft

Regulators from China’s commerce ministry are set to meet with executives from several Chinese automakers, including EV giant BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDF, to discuss the surge in zero-mile used car sales.

One of the major dealers of Chinese EV giant BYD has reportedly shut down its operations across multiple cities in China as the company expands into the European market.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the company’s Starship rocket, a crucial element in the billionaire’s plans to set up a colony on Mars, can reach the red planet in 6 months.

Elon Musk‘s EV giant recorded over 11,000 new insured registrations in the Chinese market for the week ending May 25, according to a post on social media platform X on Tuesday by Future Fund LLC‘s Gary Black.

Tesla sales fell 49% YoY in Europe for April as Elon Musk‘s EV giant continues to grapple with global challenges.

Tesla rival Li Auto Inc. LI will release two new SUVs this year and could also release the company’s first-ever sedan, provided the market conditions are favorable.

Tesla will launch its Robotaxi service in Austin on June 12, with CEO Elon Musk confirming that the company is currently testing the Model Y.

Rivian Automotive RIVN CEO RJ Scaringe has shared a sneak peek of the upcoming Rivian R2’s rear suspension, ahead of the planned 2026 launch.

Stellantis STLA, the parent company of brands like Dodge and Jeep, has appointed Antonio Filosa as the new chief executive officer.

General Motors Co. GM will invest $888 million in its Tonawanda Propulsion facility, where the company manufactures V-8 engines that power its SUVs and Full-Size Trucks.

Artificial Intelligence

Some news headlines and social media chatter have stirred excitement—and confusion—over whether all UAE residents now get free access to ChatGPT Plus as part of OpenAI’s latest expansion.

On Wednesday, the legal battle between OpenAI and Elon Musk escalated as the ChatGPT maker urged a judge to allow its countersuit to proceed, accusing the billionaire of fraud and media manipulation.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which triggered a $600 billion drop in Nvidia Corporation’s market value with the release of its R1 model in January, has quietly launched an updated version of its reasoning model.

Kevin O’Leary is on a mission to make AI fluency essential for business leaders—and he’s hiring trainers to make it happen.

Image: Shutterstock/JHVEPhoto