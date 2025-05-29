Tesla's Optimus May Be The First Humanoid Robot To Achieve High Volume And Tech Scale, Says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: '... Likely To Be The Next Multi-Trillion Dollar Industry'

Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang said that he believes Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Optimus humanoid robot could be the first to reach mass adoption and trigger a multi-trillion-dollar industry.

What Happened: Speaking with Bloomberg News on Wednesday, Huang was asked about Tesla's expanding relationship with Nvidia and its potential in robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.

In response, Huang praised Elon Musk and called him "an extraordinary engineer."

"I love working with him," he said, adding, "We’ve built some amazing computers together. We’re going to build many more computers together."

What Musk is doing across his ventures, including Grok, his self-driving car initiatives and the Optimus robot, Huang described as world-class, revolutionary, and full of massive potential.

He then underscored Optimus, saying, "This is the first robot that really has a chance to achieve the high volume and technology scale necessary to advance technology," adding, "I think this is likely to be the next multi-trillion dollar industry."

Why It's Important: Earlier this year, Musk said Tesla plans to produce several thousand units of its Optimus humanoid robot in 2025 for using it internally. Feedback gained from these deployments will help shape the next version, expected to launch in 2026.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Nvidia also reported first-quarter revenue of $44.1 billion, marking a 69% increase year-over-year and a 12% rise from the previous quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street's consensus estimate of $43.2 billion.

Nvidia has issued guidance for second-quarter revenue at $45.0 billion, plus or minus 2%. This outlook factors in an $8.0 billion loss in H20 revenue resulting from export restrictions.

Price Action: Nvidia shares climbed 5.14% in the pre-market session on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

