RJ Scaringe Touts $45,000 Rivian R2's Multi-Link Suspension And 'Starfish' Knuckle: 'Can't Wait For Folks…'

Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN CEO RJ Scaringe has shared a sneak peek of the upcoming Rivian R2's rear suspension, ahead of the planned 2026 launch.

What Happened: "The R2 multi-link rear suspension includes 5 stamped steel links and uses an isolated rear subframe to deliver incredible ride quality and handling," Scaringe said in a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

The CEO also mentioned how, despite the comprehensive updates and enhanced ride quality, the company was able to keep costs in check. "Can't wait for folks to get to drive R2 — it's sooo good!!" Scaringe said in the post.

Why It Matters: Scaringe's update coincides with anticipation for Rivian's $45,000 affordable R2, which could prove to have positive long-term effects for the company, experts suggest, as analysts raised RIVN’s price target to $13.

Rivian had a better-than-expected Q1 2025, where the company reported first-quarter revenue of $1.24 billion, which was a 3% YoY increase. However, Rivian slashed its delivery projections for 2025 amid tariff uncertainty, which could raise the company's cost per vehicle.

Scaringe's company has partnered up with Volkswagen AG VWAGY to develop the German automaker's first budget EV. The deal is worth over $5.8 billion.

