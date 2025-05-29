Kevin O'Leary Wants To Teach Every CEO How To Use AI And He's Hiring People To Do It: 'You'll Have Job Security For Life'

Kevin O'Leary is on a mission to make AI fluency essential for business leaders—and he's hiring trainers to make it happen.

What Happened: On Wednesday, O’Leary, fondly known as “Mr Wonderful,” shared a video on X, announcing that he’s hiring professionals to train CEOs on how to use artificial intelligence tools across all areas of business.

"Mastering AI tools is the new literacy," he wrote. "If you can teach it, you'll have job security for life."

In the video, the "Shark Tank" investor explained that his firm is launching a platform called Wonder Engine to streamline AI solutions for marketing, sales, customer service and more.

"We're choosing amongst all the offerings and creating a package," O'Leary said. "But we need more people to train everybody how to use Wonder Engine."

Why It's Important: O'Leary's remarks signal a growing shift in business culture—AI is no longer just for engineers.

As automation tools become essential in day-to-day operations, those who can teach and implement them may be some of the most in-demand professionals in the years ahead.

According to data from Statista, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to reach a value of $244.22 billion in 2025. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6% between 2025 and 2031, eventually reaching a market volume of approximately $1.01 trillion by the end of the forecast period.

Among global markets, the U.S. is poised to lead with an estimated AI market size of $73.98 billion in 2025.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Nvidia Corporation NVDA are currently the two most valuable companies in the world by market capitalization, a status largely fueled by their strong positions in the rapidly growing AI sector.

Microsoft deepened its AI footprint through a major partnership with OpenAI, embedding advanced AI tools across its cloud services, productivity software and search engine.

Nvidia, meanwhile, supplies the high-performance GPUs that power nearly all modern AI systems, making its hardware essential to the global AI infrastructure.

