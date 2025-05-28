Stellantis Names Antonio Filosa CEO Amid Uncertainty Over Trump's 50% EU Tariff Threat

Stellantis NV STLA, the parent company of brands like Dodge and Jeep, has appointed Antonio Filosa as the new chief executive officer.

What Happened: Filosa, who currently serves as the COO of the Americas, as well as the Chief Quality Officer, will step in as the new CEO from June 23, 2025, the company shared in an official statement on Wednesday.

Filosa is a 25-year veteran at Stellantis and has served in various key positions for the company in the past, including a stint as the CEO of Jeep as well as the COO of Stellantis in South America. Filosa, once assuming the CEO chair, would also announce the new Stellantis leadership team, the statement said.

"Antonio's deep understanding of our Company, including its people who he views as our core strength, and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of Chief Executive Officer in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis' development," Stellantis Executive Chairman John Elkann said in the statement.

Why It Matters: Filosa's ascension to the CEO position comes in as Stellantis is facing the threat of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on the EU. Trump's threats led to Stellantis stock falling 3.6%. The tariffs could impact Stellantis’ competitiveness in the U.S. automotive industry.

Stellantis had earlier announced plans to move some production away from Mexico to Michigan to offset the uncertainty posed by the automotive tariffs from the Trump regime. The company had also pulled its earnings guidance for 2025.

Stellantis, along with General Motors Co. GM and Ford Motor Co. F, had also criticized Trump's UK trade agreement, citing concerns over the deal's impact on the U.S. auto industry.

