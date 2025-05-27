May 27, 2025 3:12 AM 2 min read

Chinese Regulators Will Meet Tesla Rival BYD, Other Companies To Discuss 'Zero Mile' Used Cars: Report

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Regulators from China's commerce ministry are set to meet with executives from several Chinese automakers, including EV giant BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF, to discuss the surge in zero-mile used car sales.

What Happened: The meeting is set to take place on Tuesday afternoon, according to an anonymous source cited in a report by Reuters published on Tuesday.

A zero-mile used car is a car that has been registered with the authorities and has number plates, which make it a ‘sold' car. However, the car has never been driven. The report suggests over 4000 vendors sell these cars domestically in China.

The meeting also includes China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA), as well as executives from Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. DNFGY, the report suggests.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as used EVs are steadily picking up the pace. Recently, Tesla Inc. TSLA announced it will begin accepting trade-ins for the Cybertruck, a year after the company released the product into the market.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Elsewhere, BYD has been ramping up its European goals, as the company recently unveiled its Dolphin Surf hatchback EV in the region. The Dolphin Surf is the Euro-spec version of BYD's best-selling Seagull EV.

BYD also surpassed Tesla sales for the first time recently as BYD registered 7,231 battery-electric vehicles in Europe in April, which was higher than Tesla’s 7,165 units during the same period, according to expert data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

BYDDF Logo
BYDDFBYD Co Ltd
$59.50-%
Overview
BYDDY Logo
BYDDYBYD Co Ltd
$117.99-0.24%
DNFGY Logo
DNFGYDongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd
$26.61-%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$339.860.15%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
AsiaNewsMarketsChinaConsumer Techelectric vehiclesElon Muskmobility
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved