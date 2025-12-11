Stock market trading graph and candlestick chart on screen monitor background. Financial investment and economic concept.
December 11, 2025 1:32 PM 3 min read

Dow Jones Hits Record Highs, Oracle Sinks On AI Concerns: What's Moving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pushed to fresh record highs Thursday as investors rotated out of expensive tech stocks and into industrials, financials and healthcare. Broader risk appetite stayed firm after the Federal Reserve delivered its third straight interest-rate cut a day earlier.

The Dow gained 1.3% to 48,685 by 1:00 p.m. ET Thursday, following a 1.1% gain a day earlier on track for the best 2-day rally since May.

Small caps continued to break new ground, with the Russell 2000 up 1% at 2,590. The S&P 500 held the flat line, while the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.6% as chipmakers dragged the benchmark lower.

Shares of Oracle Corp. (NASDAQ:ORCL) sank 12% after earnings and guidance disappointed Wall Street.

Revenue growth was solid but came in shy of expectations, while the company sharply lifted its fiscal 2026 capital-expenditure forecast to support AI data-center buildouts. The step-up in spending revived concerns that heavy AI investments may take longer to generate returns, weighing on sentiment across the tech complex.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) fell 2.5%, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) dropped 2.3% and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) lost 3%. Technology was the only S&P 500 sector trading in the red.

On the macro front, initial jobless claims jumped to 236,000 for the week ending Dec. 6, up from a three-year low of 192,000 and above the 220,000 consensus. The increase suggested early signs of cooling in labor-market conditions.

Despite the data, traders continued to bet that the Fed will hold rates unchanged at its late-January meeting after Chair Jerome Powell signaled a wait-and-see approach. Polymarket pricing showed an 82% probability of no move.

The dollar slipped to a two-month low, falling for a second straight session.

Gold rose 1.1% to $4,280 an ounce, copper climbed nearly 2% and silver surged 3.7% to a record $64, marking its third straight all-time high. Silver is up 121% year to date, outpacing all major assets.

Crypto markets stayed under pressure. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped 2.5% below $90,000, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) lost 4.2%, 3.9% and 9.2%. Shares of Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) fell 5.4%.

Thursday's Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice% Change
Nasdaq 10025,595.45-0.7%
S&P 5006,884.860.0%
Dow Jones48,653.82+1.2%
Russell 20002,585.75+1.0%
Updated by 1:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) flattened at $632.09.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) moved 1.22% to $487.21.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) eased 0.72% to $623.09.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) traded at $257.31.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) lagged, down 1.1%; the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLB) outperformed, up 2.0%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers And Losers On Thursday

Stock Name% Change
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)+8.60%
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)+8.13%
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)+7.73%
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)+7.62%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)+6.82%
Stock Name% Change
Oracle Corporation -13.28%
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)-7.87%
Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)-6.62%
Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)-5.82%
The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)-5.57%

Read now:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC)
$39.99-2.37%
Overview
ADA/USD Logo
$ADACardano
$0.4135-8.83%
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$90347.80-1.83%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$3198.20-3.81%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$133.87-1.78%
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$405.21-1.88%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$487.331.24%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$124.44-8.27%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$39.20-3.87%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$257.521.06%
MOS Logo
MOSThe Mosaic Co
$25.688.11%
MPW Logo
MPWMedical Properties Trust Inc
$5.08-7.77%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$176.96-4.16%
MTN Logo
MTNVail Resorts Inc
$154.128.83%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$178.92-2.64%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$193.75-13.1%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$623.44-0.66%
RCL Logo
RCLRoyal Caribbean Group
$278.236.86%
RKLB Logo
RKLBRocket Lab Corp
$62.328.35%
TTD Logo
TTDThe Trade Desk Inc
$37.08-5.46%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$632.430.04%
VRT Logo
VRTVertiv Holdings Co
$174.73-3.90%
W Logo
WWayfair Inc
$100.858.08%
XLB Logo
XLBState Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF
$45.121.98%
XLK Logo
XLKState Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF
$147.13-1.08%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved