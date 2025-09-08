- Robinhood surges 15% on news it will join the S&P 500, marking its strongest one-day rally in five months.
- Gold hits $3,650, logging its ninth gain in 11 sessions, while Newmont outperforms Palantir with 2025's second-best S&P 500 return.
U.S. stocks edged higher Monday as investors positioned for a busy week of economic reports leading up to next week's Federal Reserve meeting.
The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed with a 0.5% rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and small caps edged 0.1% lower.
AI-linked stocks rebounded after last week's sell-off. GE Vernova Inc. GEV, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA rose 3.5%, 2.4%, and 1.8%, respectively.
Broadcom Inc. AVGO extended its rally, climbing another 3.5% after Friday's 9.4% surge on blockbuster earnings. The chipmaker is on track for its best two-day performance since April 9.
Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD soared over 15% — its biggest one-day gain in five months — after news that it will be added to the S&P 500 index.
In Europe, France's Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly and is expected to resign, a move that could prompt President Emmanuel Macron to call snap elections.
Gold's 2025 rally rolls on, with spot prices climbing 1.6% to around $3,650 per ounce and futures nearing $3,680 — marking gold's ninth positive session in the last eleven.
Newmont Corporation NEM — the world's largest gold miner — has now outpaced Palantir in 2025, delivering the second-best year-to-date performance in the S&P 500, trailing only Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX. Meanwhile, silver added 0.8% on the day.
Bitcoin BTC/USD gained 1.1% to trade around $112,000.
Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|Chg %
|• Nasdaq 100
|23,752.33
|+0.4%
|• S&P 500
|6,491.30
|+0.2%
|• Dow Jones
|45,389.02
|0.0%
|• Russell 2000
|2,387.55
|-0.1%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.2% to $595.94.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA flattened at $454.67.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.5% to $578.77.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM slipped 0.1% to $237.44
- The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 0.7%; the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE lagged, down 1.1%.
S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Monday
|Name
|Change %
|GE Vernova Inc.
|+3.5%
|Take-Two Interactive TTWO
|+3.51%
|Broadcom Inc.
|+3.5%
|Uber Technologies Inc. UBER
|+3.13%
|Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN
|+2.99%
S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Monday
|Name
|Change %
|Moderna Inc. MRNA
|−4.74%
|Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH
|−4.19%
|Brown-Forman Corp. BFB
|−4.15%
|American Tower Corp. AMT
|−3.94%
|International Paper Co. IP
|−3.86%
