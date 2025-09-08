U.S. stocks edged higher Monday as investors positioned for a busy week of economic reports leading up to next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

HOOD shares are climbing. Check the market position here.

The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed with a 0.5% rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and small caps edged 0.1% lower.

AI-linked stocks rebounded after last week's sell-off. GE Vernova Inc. GEV, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA rose 3.5%, 2.4%, and 1.8%, respectively.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO extended its rally, climbing another 3.5% after Friday's 9.4% surge on blockbuster earnings. The chipmaker is on track for its best two-day performance since April 9.

Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD soared over 15% — its biggest one-day gain in five months — after news that it will be added to the S&P 500 index.

In Europe, France's Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly and is expected to resign, a move that could prompt President Emmanuel Macron to call snap elections.

Gold's 2025 rally rolls on, with spot prices climbing 1.6% to around $3,650 per ounce and futures nearing $3,680 — marking gold's ninth positive session in the last eleven.

Newmont Corporation NEM — the world's largest gold miner — has now outpaced Palantir in 2025, delivering the second-best year-to-date performance in the S&P 500, trailing only Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX. Meanwhile, silver added 0.8% on the day.

Bitcoin BTC/USD gained 1.1% to trade around $112,000.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price Chg % • Nasdaq 100 23,752.33 +0.4% • S&P 500 6,491.30 +0.2% • Dow Jones 45,389.02 0.0% • Russell 2000 2,387.55 -0.1% Updated by 1:10 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.2% to $595.94.

rose 0.2% to $595.94. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA flattened at $454.67.

flattened at $454.67. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.5% to $578.77.

rose 0.5% to $578.77. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM slipped 0.1% to $237.44

slipped 0.1% to $237.44 The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 0.7%; the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE lagged, down 1.1%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Monday

Name Change % GE Vernova Inc. +3.5% Take-Two Interactive TTWO +3.51% Broadcom Inc. +3.5% Uber Technologies Inc. UBER +3.13% Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN +2.99%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Monday

Name Change % Moderna Inc. MRNA −4.74% Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH −4.19% Brown-Forman Corp. BFB −4.15% American Tower Corp. AMT −3.94% International Paper Co. IP −3.86%

Loading... Loading...

Read Now: