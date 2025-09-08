Gold bars and finanical chart up with man's finger pointing to the top
September 8, 2025 1:48 PM 3 min read

Gold Hits $3,650, Robinhood Spikes 15% On S&P 500 Inclusion: What's Moving Markets Monday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

U.S. stocks edged higher Monday as investors positioned for a busy week of economic reports leading up to next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

HOOD shares are climbing. Check the market position here.

The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed with a 0.5% rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and small caps edged 0.1% lower.

AI-linked stocks rebounded after last week's sell-off. GE Vernova Inc. GEV, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA rose 3.5%, 2.4%, and 1.8%, respectively.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO extended its rally, climbing another 3.5% after Friday's 9.4% surge on blockbuster earnings. The chipmaker is on track for its best two-day performance since April 9.

Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD soared over 15% — its biggest one-day gain in five months — after news that it will be added to the S&P 500 index.

In Europe, France's Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly and is expected to resign, a move that could prompt President Emmanuel Macron to call snap elections.

Gold's 2025 rally rolls on, with spot prices climbing 1.6% to around $3,650 per ounce and futures nearing $3,680 — marking gold's ninth positive session in the last eleven.

Newmont Corporation NEM — the world's largest gold miner — has now outpaced Palantir in 2025, delivering the second-best year-to-date performance in the S&P 500, trailing only Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX. Meanwhile, silver added 0.8% on the day.

Bitcoin BTC/USD gained 1.1% to trade around $112,000.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPriceChg %
Nasdaq 10023,752.33+0.4%
S&P 5006,491.30+0.2%
Dow Jones45,389.020.0%
Russell 20002,387.55-0.1%
Updated by 1:10 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.2% to $595.94.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA flattened at $454.67.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.5% to $578.77.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM slipped 0.1% to $237.44
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 0.7%; the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE lagged, down 1.1%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Monday

NameChange %
GE Vernova Inc.+3.5%
Take-Two Interactive TTWO+3.51%
Broadcom Inc. +3.5%
Uber Technologies Inc. UBER+3.13%
Wynn Resorts Ltd. WYNN+2.99%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Monday

NameChange %
Moderna Inc. MRNA−4.74%
Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH−4.19%
Brown-Forman Corp. BFB−4.15%
American Tower Corp. AMT−3.94%
International Paper Co. IP−3.86%
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$112161.370.93%

Overview
AMT Logo
AMTAmerican Tower Corp
$191.14-3.62%
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$344.542.88%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$454.79-0.04%
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$38.25-3.53%
GEV Logo
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$603.403.66%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$114.8913.5%
IP Logo
IPInternational Paper Co
$46.96-3.55%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$237.73-0.02%
MRNA Logo
MRNAModerna Inc
$24.00-4.55%
NEM Logo
NEMNewmont Corp
$76.10-0.09%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$170.051.81%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$156.752.38%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$578.650.45%
STX Logo
STXSeagate Technology Holdings PLC
$189.180.54%
TTWO Logo
TTWOTake-Two Interactive Software Inc
$249.314.02%
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$93.963.26%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$595.900.16%
WYNN Logo
WYNNWynn Resorts Ltd
$124.222.75%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$91.61-0.38%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$264.750.72%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$41.72-1.10%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$137.24-0.48%
