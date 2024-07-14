Rivian Automotive & Baidu Are Among Top 11 Large Cap Stocks That Shined The Brightest Last Week (July 7-July 13): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Loading... Loading...

These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN stock gained 21.37% in the last week following recent CPI Data. Additionally, the Department of Energy disclosed a $1.7 billion investment to transform 11 auto facilities that are either shut down or at risk into electric vehicle manufacturing plants and supply chain hubs. Enphase Energy Inc EMPH stock upped 21.15% after the company announced residential and commercial products that can help solar projects qualify for the “Domestic Content Bonus Credit.” D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI stock rocketed 12.53%. Shares of homebuilders, building companies, and housing-related companies gained in the last week as Treasury yields dropped following softer-than-expected June CPI figures. TopBuild Corp. BLD shares rose 12.15% as homebuilders, building companies, and housing-related stocks gained in the last week following softer-than-expected June CPI figures. Baidu, Inc. BIDU stock escalated 11.80% on reports of growing interest in its Apollo Go robotaxi service in China. Corning Inc.’s GLW stock gained 11.54% after it increased its Q2 core sales guidance. Several analysts also raised their price forecasts for the stock. Insmed Incorporated INSM shares gained 11.04% last week as analysts raised their price forecasts for the stock. Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL stock increased 10.96%. Stocks of homebuilders, building companies and housing-related companies gained as Treasury yields dropped following softer-than-expected June CPI. Sony Group Corporation SONY shares were up 10.53% in sympathy after Paramount Global agreed to merge with Skydance Media. VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS shares jumped 9.73%. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the company is seeking a $250 million bank loan to expand in Indonesia. Kinross Gold Corp KGC stock gained 8.75% last week after several analysts raised their price forecasts.

Photo Courtesy of Rivian Automotive