Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) was reported by RBC Capital on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting KGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.87% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) was provided by RBC Capital, and Kinross Gold downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kinross Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kinross Gold was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kinross Gold (KGC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Kinross Gold (KGC) is trading at is $4.55, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
