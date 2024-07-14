Netflix, Delta Air Lines And HubSpot Are Among Top 10 Large Stocks That Performed Worst This Week (July 7-July 13): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- HubSpot, Inc. HUBS shares tumbled 18.89% after multiple analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Wingstop Inc. WING stock decreased by 10.55%.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX stock declined 9.29% amid a possible selloff following recent strength in the tech sector.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG stock lost 7.64% last week following its recent stock split and recent analyst commentary on portion size discrepancy.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL stock fell 6.90% last week following its Q2 earnings miss. The company also reiterated its FY24 outlook and issued a lower-than-expected Q3 EPS outlook.
- United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL stock fell 6.07% as airline stocks declined in sympathy with Delta Air Lines, which fell after reporting mixed Q2 earnings.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares were down 5.74% amid a selloff in large-cap tech stocks.
- Monday.Com Ltd. MNDY shares fell 5.04%. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stocks fell 4.91%. The Board of Directors approved a six-for-one forward stock split.
- Mongodb Inc. MDB stock lost 4.82% last week amid a possible selloff following recent sector strength. Several analysts also lowered their price forecasts for the stock.
