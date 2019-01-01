Corning (NYSE:GLW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Corning
Corning Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Corning (NYSE: GLW) was reported by Citigroup on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting GLW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.29% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Corning (NYSE: GLW) was provided by Citigroup, and Corning downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Corning, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Corning was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Corning (GLW) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $46.00 to $37.00. The current price Corning (GLW) is trading at is $36.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
