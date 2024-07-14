XPeng & QuantumScape Are Among Top 11 Mid Cap Stocks That Performed Well Last Week (July 7-July 13): Details

Loading... Loading...

These ten mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

QuantumScape Corporation QS stock jumped 64.34% after the company announced it entered into an agreement with Volkswagen's battery company PowerCo to industrialize solid-state batteries. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH shares rocketed 55.93% following a CMS proposal to improve payment for Specialized Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals. Sunrun Inc. RUN shares increased 37.59%. as shares of companies within the broader industrial sector gained following recent CPI data. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR shares rose 37.38% after the company announced its intention to expand Phase 2 trials for Hidradenitis Suppurativa and Atopic Dermatitis to more rapidly progress towards pivotal studies following an interim review of safety and efficacy. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. APGE shares upped 35.68%. Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY stock was up 29.10% after the company announced it successfully flew a hydrogen-electric air taxi demonstrator 523 miles, with water as the only by-product. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRNX shares grew 21.18% after JP Morgan raised its price target from $47 to $54. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN stock grew 19.75% after JP Morgan maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $39 to $43. Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT stock gained 17.24% in the last week. Plug Power Inc PLUG stock upped 16.51% as EV-related stocks gained following recent CPI Data. The Department of Energy also announced a $1.7 billion to convert 11 shuttered or at-risk auto facilities to manufacture electric vehicles and their supply chain. XPeng Inc. XPEV stock rose 15.56%. Shares of Chinese stocks gained following an increase in China's June exports.

Photo Courtesy of QuantumScape