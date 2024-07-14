XPeng & QuantumScape Are Among Top 11 Mid Cap Stocks That Performed Well Last Week (July 7-July 13): Details

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
These ten mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- QuantumScape Corporation QS stock jumped 64.34% after the company announced it entered into an agreement with Volkswagen's battery company PowerCo to industrialize solid-state batteries.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH shares rocketed 55.93% following a CMS proposal to improve payment for Specialized Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN shares increased 37.59%. as shares of companies within the broader industrial sector gained following recent CPI data.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR shares rose 37.38% after the company announced its intention to expand Phase 2 trials for Hidradenitis Suppurativa and Atopic Dermatitis to more rapidly progress towards pivotal studies following an interim review of safety and efficacy.
- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. APGE shares upped 35.68%.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY stock was up 29.10% after the company announced it successfully flew a hydrogen-electric air taxi demonstrator 523 miles, with water as the only by-product.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRNX shares grew 21.18% after JP Morgan raised its price target from $47 to $54.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN stock grew 19.75% after JP Morgan maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $39 to $43.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT stock gained 17.24% in the last week.
- Plug Power Inc PLUG stock upped 16.51% as EV-related stocks gained following recent CPI Data. The Department of Energy also announced a $1.7 billion to convert 11 shuttered or at-risk auto facilities to manufacture electric vehicles and their supply chain.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV stock rose 15.56%. Shares of Chinese stocks gained following an increase in China's June exports.
Also Read
- Rivian Automotive & Baidu Are Among Top 11 Large Cap Stocks That Shined The Brightest Last Week (July 7-July 13): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
- Netflix, Delta Air Lines And HubSpot Are Among Top 10 Large Stocks That Performed Worst This Week (July 7-July 13): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Photo Courtesy of QuantumScape
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in