Salesforce And Celsius Were Among The 10 Biggest Large Cap Losers Last Week: Are These In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares tumbled 31.63% after the company issued weak Q2 and FY25 guidance. Analysts slashed the price target on the stock.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX shares tumbled 22.56% following Q3 FY24 results. Several analysts boost their forecasts on the stock.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG shares decreased 14.82% after the Illinois Senate approved a 2025 budget that includes a sports betting tax hike.
- Salesforce, Inc. CRM shares plummeted 13.94% after the company issued weak guidance for the second quarter. Several analysts slashed their price targets.
- Samsara Inc. IOT shares declined 13.77%.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH shares dived 13.44% after recent Nielsen data showed a slowdown in sales growth.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. A shares declined 13.36% following mixed Q2 earnings and weak guidance. Several analysts lowered the price target on the stock.
- Snowflake Inc SNOW stock lost 12.40% in value last week amid the circulation of a HudsonRock report suggesting the company suffered a breach. The stock also fell on pin action from Salesforce’s weak guidance.
- ServiceNow, Inc.’s NOW shares declined 12.04%, possibly on pin action due to weak guidance from Salesforce.
- Hormel Foods Corporation HRL shares were down 11.33% following Q2 earnings.
