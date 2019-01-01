Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) was reported by Baird on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $161.00 expecting A to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.33% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) was provided by Baird, and Agilent Technologies maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Agilent Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Agilent Technologies was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Agilent Technologies (A) rating was a maintained with a price target of $155.00 to $161.00. The current price Agilent Technologies (A) is trading at is $130.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.