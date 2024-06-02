NIO And Best Buy Were Among 10 Stocks That Shined The Brightest Last Week: Are They In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten stocks shined last week, being the best performers. Are they in your portfolio?
- Birkenstock Holding Plc BIRK shares rose 22.20% after the company reported strong Q2 earnings and raised its full-year revenue growth guidance. Several analysts raised the price target.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL shares escalated 21.47% following better-than-expected Q1 earnings. Several analysts boosted the price target.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc DKS shares jumped 21.34% after the company reported Q1 earnings and raised its 2024 guidance. Analysts raised their price target for the stock.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY shares zoomed 20.35% following Q1 FY24 earnings. Few analysts revised the price target on the stock.
- CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA shares increased 14.51% following Q1 earnings beat and increased FY24 guidance. Several analysts boosted their forecasts.
- NIO Inc. NIO shares rose 12.06%. The company’s charging network now reportedly includes SAIC Motor Corp’s EV unit IM Motors as Nio continues strengthening its presence in China’s electric vehicle market.
- HP Inc. HPQ shares surged 11.62% following the release of its second-quarter financial results. Many analysts increased their price targets on the stock.
- Marathon Oil Corporation MRO shares upped 11.51% after ConocoPhillips COP announced it would acquire the company.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation RL stock gained 9.77%.
- On Holding AG ONON stock rose 9.16% in the last week after Truist Securities analyst upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $34 to $46.
