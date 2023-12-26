Sam Altman's Worldcoin Surges On Christmas, Outpaces Bitcoin And Ethereum Amid Bullish Technical Signals; FBI Raises Concerns About China's AI Misuse For Espionage - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Crypto
- Tether Treasury Issues $1B USDT On Ethereum Network For 'Inventory Replenish', Says CEO Paolo Ardoino
- This Crypto Analyst Predicts Ethereum's Undervalued Rival To Surge To $7 In Coming Weeks
- Sam Altman's Worldcoin Rallies On Christmas, Outperforms Bitcoin, Ethereum As Technical Indicators Turn Bullish
- Bitcoin Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed Christmas As Solana Flips King Crypto On Short Liquidations: Analyst Says BTC 'Absolutely Primed' For Growth
- Solana's Network Activity Soars As It Breaks $100 Mark
- 'Promising Sign For DOGE:' Analyst Says Steady Increase In Dogecoin Addresses Could Set Stage For Rally
- Bitcoin Millionaire Boom: Over 90,000 Wallets Now Worth $1M Or More As Apex Crypto Surges 150% In 2023
- Bitcoin ETF Watch: SEC Reportedly Meets With Big Players, Demands Final Touches By This Deadline
US Markets
- Gracell Biotechnologies, Stratasys, Hollysys Automation Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
US Politics
- Lincoln Project Mocks Former President With 'Trump Smells' Ad Campaign: 'Donald, Is That You?'
- Trump's Niece Voices Concern About Stephen Miller's 'Massive Deportation' Rhetoric: 'We're Reaping The Whirlwind In This Case'
- Trump Ally Rudy Giuliani's Honorary Knighthood In Peril Over Legal Challenges
- Joe Biden, Pope Francis And Other World Leaders Unite In Calls For Peace On Christmas — Donald Trump Tells Rivals To 'Rot In Hell'
- FBI Launches Probes Into Threats Against Colorado Justices That Delivered Trump Ruling: Report
World Politics
- FBI Expresses Concerns Over China's Potential Misuse Of AI for Espionage
- Taiwan Detects No Indicators Of Massive Chinese Military Maneuvers Ahead Of Presidential Election
- Experts Warn Russia, China Forming Military Alliance To Counter US Dominance: 'Would Present The United States With A Threat Unlike Any It Has Confronted'
World Economy
- Kim Jong Un Set To Lead Crucial Policy Session, Charting North Korea's Path In 2024
- Russia's Central Bank Chief Gears Up For Additional Sanctions Amid Economic Restructuring
Tech
- US's Domestic Semiconductor Ambitions Take a Hit as Samsung Shelves Production Plans
- Nvidia On Track To Topple Samsung, Intel As Biggest Chipmaker By Revenue; Will The Momentum Continue In 2024?
- OpenAI's Sam Altman Is 'Feeling Good' About This Prediction He Made 27 Months Ago
- Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer To Pocket $1B Annually In Dividends
- Apple Vision Pro Could Hit Shelves In Late January Or Early February, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
- Gaming Giant Ubisoft Reportedly Thwarts Major Data Breach: 900GB Of User Data Saved
- China's New Gaming Regulations Pose Challenges For Small Developers, Warns UBS Analyst
- China Regulator Surprises Online Gaming Industry With Nod For 105 Online Titles After Investors Burn Hands
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla Stock Rebounds From Pre-Christmas Session's Losses: What's Driving The Upside?
- Majority Of Prospective EV Buyers Unconcerned By Elon Musk's Comments When It Comes To Buying A Tesla, Says Study; CEO Agrees
- Nio Touts EL6's Spacious Trunk And Payload Capability — Tesla Cybertruck Not The Only Vehicle That Can Carry A Christmas Tree
- Elon Musk Pins Biden Administration's Neglect Of Tesla To UAW's Grip On Democrats, President
Consumer
- AI Startup Backed By Bernard Arnault's LVMH Uses AI To Tell You If That Louis Vuitton Bag Is Real Or Fake
Communication
- Elon Musk Reacts To The Report That Claims More Than a Million Seek 'How to Delete Instagram' Every Month
- Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Says People 'Sharing Differently' On Social Media These Days — And Strangely Echoes Musk's Insights
Space
- SpaceX Bids Farewell To Workhorse Falcon Booster That Launched 2 Astronauts, Over 860 Satellites To Orbit
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
