Trump Ally Rudy Giuliani's Honorary Knighthood In Peril Over Legal Challenges

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, the man often referred to as “America’s Mayor,” is in jeopardy of losing his honorary knighthood due to escalating legal issues.

What Happened: Giuliani received the honorary title of “Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire” from Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his leadership during the 9/11 attacks. Nonetheless, recent legal troubles, which include a $148 million defamation verdict and a possible criminal indictment, risk him being stripped of this honor, Business Insider reported on Sunday.

The British government has the authority to form a Forfeiture Committee to examine the removal of knighthoods. The proposal for withdrawal would be forwarded to U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and then to King Charles III for a decision. Should Giuliani lose his knighthood, he would join the infamous ranks of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini.

See Also: Elon Musk Responds To Tesla User Who Called Full Self-Driving Feature ‘Awesome’: ‘Feels Like Magic…’ –

The British government might also be wary of upsetting the Trump administration if he is victorious in the 2024 election. The decision could hinge on whether the UK government endorses the way the American justice system has judged Giuliani.

Why It Matters: Giuliani has faced significant legal troubles recently. The former attorney to Trump was hit with a $148 million judgment after a defamation trial. Despite this, Giuliani remained defiant and voiced his intention to challenge the verdict.

His legal woes worsened when Giuliani was served with another defamation lawsuit by two Georgia election workers. They sought to prevent Giuliani from making additional defamatory statements against them.

Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following the defamation judgment. The bankruptcy filing, submitted in a New York court, aims to temporarily halt the enforcement of the defamation judgment awarded to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss. Giuliani falsely accused the two Georgia election workers of ballot fraud following the 2020 election.

Read Next: Microsoft Just Paid $76M For A Pumpkin Farm In Wisconsin — Here’s Why

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.