Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Says People 'Sharing Differently' On Social Media These Days — And Strangely Echoes Musk's Insights

Adam Mosseri, head of Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram, has noticed a shift in the way people use the platform.

What Happened: In a Threads post, Mosseri stated, “People are sharing to feeds less, but to stories more and (even photos and videos) in messages even more still. On Instagram, notes have quickly become a big thing, particularly for young people. So it’s not so much that people are sharing less, but rather that they’re sharing differently.”

Mosseri was posting a response to a Wall Street Journal report that explored why people are not posting as much on social media as they used to, possibly because of a bevy of ads, bots, and widespread misinformation.

Instagram Stories, featuring brief, vertical content that disappears after a day, is encouraging more spontaneous sharing compared to the persistent nature of feed posts.

Why It Matters: Elon Musk pointed out a similar trend on his platform, X (previously known as Twitter), in September. Video views on X increased significantly, according to X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino, who linked it to Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen‘s achievements.

Mosseri revealed in September that the majority of Instagram users prefer Android devices over Apple’s iPhones. He mentioned, “Most people who use Instagram use Android, so it helps me to use the app that most people use.”

Threads, which launched as a rival to X, is expanding to the European Union in December. Initially delayed due to strict online service regulations, Threads will give EU users an option to only view content without needing a personal profile. This aligns with Mosseri’s strategy to let users delete or deactivate Threads profiles separately from Instagram.

Threads has been gaining traction and recently reached 100 million users, making it the fastest app to hit this milestone. This EU expansion is happening at a time when big advertisers like Apple and Disney have paused ads on competitor X due to Musk’s controversial statements.

