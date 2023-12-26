Elon Musk Pins Biden Administration's Neglect Of Tesla To UAW's Grip On Democrats, President

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, on Monday, said that the perceived “cold shoulder” towards Tesla Inc TSLA by the Joe Biden administration stemmed from the influence of unions over the Democratic Party and the President.

What Happened: Musk referred to Biden’s speech from May 2021 at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Centre where the President said, “I want to say something else up front: I'm standing here because, about 180 years ago, when I first got elected to the Senate, Gov — the UAW elected me.”

“The White House cold shoulder started well before I ‘said controversial things,'” Musk said, referring to the time when the EV company was excluded from a White House event two years ago and disregarding claims that the stand-off between the billionaire and the White House commenced after Musk bought Twitter in Oct. 2022.

The White House excluded Tesla from the 2021 EV summit and lauded General Motors. Musk is seemingly still frustrated about the decision.

"Let’s not forget the White House giving Tesla the cold shoulder, excluding us from the EV summit and crediting GM with “leading the electric car revolution” in the same quarter that they delivered 26 electric cars (not a typo) and Tesla delivered 300 thousand," he tweeted on Christmas eve.

Why It Matters: Musk has been staunchly critical of unions and also vocal about it at the same time. “UAW slogan – “Fighting for the right to embezzle money from auto workers!,” Musk wrote on X last year.

Tesla is not represented by a union in the U.S.

Meanwhile, though the UAW endorsed Biden for President during the 2020 election, it hasn’t done so yet for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock

