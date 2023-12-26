Nio Touts EL6's Spacious Trunk And Payload Capability — Tesla Cybertruck Not The Only Vehicle That Can Carry A Christmas Tree

Loading... Loading...

Chinese EV maker Nio Inc NIO touted the abilities of its EL6 SUV in a post on Christmas, terming it the ideal vehicle for Santa Claus.

What Happened: Nio took to X to wish its followers, drivers, and enthusiasts a very merry Christmas on Monday. The post features the EL6 SUV with a CLTS estimated range of 930 km and high-strength steel-aluminium body construction.

“Our EL6, equipped with an impressive range, not only adds a festive sparkle to the streets, but is also the ideal vehicle for Santa Claus to deliver presents on time,” Nio wrote on X.

The post features pictures of the vehicle, carrying a Christmas tree on its roof and several gift packages in the trunk. The pictures also show the vehicle driving in snow amid a forest.

Why It Matters: Tesla Inc TSLA also took to X on Christmas to wish its drivers Christmas with a picture of a Cybertruck carrying a Christmas tree in its bed.

However, while both vehicles can indeed carry a Christmas tree, they have different capacities.

The Nio SUV can pull light trailers weighing up to about 2646 pounds and has a payload capacity of 165 pounds.

The stainless steel Tesla Cybertruck, meanwhile, touts a 2500-pound payload and 11,000 pounds towing capacity. The two vehicles are also not available in the same markets as of today.

Photo by Sundry Photography on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: SpaceX Bids Farewell To Workhorse Falcon Booster That Launched 2 Astronauts, Over 860 Satellites To Orbit