Elon Musk Reacts To The Report That Claims More Than a Million Seek 'How to Delete Instagram' Every Month

In the latest episode of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg rivalry, the former has responded to a user’s post highlighting revelations made by a report saying Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram was the platform that people worldwide appeared “most eager” to delete.

What Happened: On Monday, a graphic designer at Dogecoin DOGE/USD, who goes by the name DogeDesigner on X (formerly Twitter), said that as per a report by TRG Datacenters, over one million people worldwide sought answers to the question: “How to delete (my) Instagram account” each month this year.

“That’s over 12,500 people per every 100,000 people worldwide,” the report noted.

Musk responded to DogeDesigner’s post, saying, “Wow.”

As per the report, after Instagram, Snapchat was the most searched social media app for how to delete queries, followed closely by Twitter (now rebranded as X), Telegram, and Facebook.

In the U.S. alone, Instagram topped the list of social media apps people wanted to delete in 2023, followed by Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Why It’s Important: Musk has time and targeted Zuckerberg’s Instagram and other social media platforms. Just last month, he took a jab at the popular photo and video networking site by comparing it with OnlyFans.

He also targeted advertisers fleeing his platform X but not Meta’s Instagram despite reports accusing it of showing sexualized content of minors.

