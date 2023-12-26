Lincoln Project Mocks Former President With 'Trump Smells' Ad Campaign: 'Donald, Is That You?'

Loading... Loading...

The Lincoln Project has initiated an offensive ad campaign titled “Limburger” aimed at former President Donald Trump. The attempt is to leverage the trending ‘Trump Smells’ social media campaign.

What Happened: The Lincoln Project revealed an ad on X, formerly known as Twitter. The ad, unveiled on Saturday, showcased a sequence of disagreeable visuals, including garbage dumps and soiled diapers, hinting at Trump, who is the leading candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, having a repulsive odor.

The ad incorporates an audio track of sniffing and coughing sounds, matched with a deep voice saying, “claiming the former president smells bad.”

Comedian Kathy Griffith’s voice is also heard saying, "The Donald has a distinct smell. It's like, body odor, with kind of like a scented make-up product." The ad wraps up with a woman’s voice inquiring, "Donald, is that you?" amidst the sound of buzzing flies.

See Also: Elon Musk Responds To Tesla User Who Called Full Self-Driving Feature ‘Awesome’: ‘Feels Like Magic…’ –

Why It Matters: The Lincoln Project has been at the forefront of anti-Trump campaigns since its inception. The group, made up largely of Republicans, was established to prevent Trump’s comeback to the White House. It has consistently used creative means to criticize the former President and his actions.

Their latest ad capitalizes on the ‘ ‘Trump Smells’ hashtag, which became popular after former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) made remarks about Trump’s alleged odor.

In response to Kinzinger’s allegations, a spokesperson for Trump told the Independent, "Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud."

"He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out," the spokesperson added.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Skyrockets, DOGE Predicted To Rally This Christmas And More

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.